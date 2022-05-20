CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — An art committee in Cambridge Springs will hold its initial meeting next week.
Cambridge Springs Borough Council member and artist Larry Morrow told council during its recent meeting that an art committee will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the borough building, 161 Carringer St.
“We’re starting an art committee,” Morrow said. “It includes all arts to promote Cambridge Springs.”
He said the committee will be named Cambridge Springs Art Alliance.
Anyone interested is welcome to attend the meeting.
“It’s all geared toward bringing people into the downtown area, like with chalk drawings,” he said.
Morrow said the idea of an art committee is to spur fun, and he encourages families to be part of that fun.
He would like to see people of all ages get involved with things like art displays in downtown business windows and chalk art.
“I would like to use storefronts for commercial art and arts done by the public, by families — young and old,” Morrow said.
The idea for an art committee stems from the Cambridge Springs Placemaking initiative. Placemaking is a people-centered approach to building strong, vibrant communities and attracting tourism, with the arts being one form of attraction.
Councilwoman Delores Hale helped spearhead the Placemaking initiative.
“The arts could make the town so people want to come and hang here, and make it a more pleasant place for our own,” Hale said.
Morrow agreed.
“I’d love to see something downtown every Saturday; some kind of project going on down there,” he said.
Morrow also said he has some ideas for the hellbender — a type of salamander and the state amphibian. The borough has adopted the hellbender as its symbol of being a water town along the banks of French Creek. Morrow has designed “Henrietta Hellbender” and “Henry Hellbender” as the borough symbols.
