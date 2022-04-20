CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs Borough Streets Department will flush fire hydrants for two days next week.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude told Cambridge Springs Borough Council during its Monday meeting that hydrant flushing will take place Tuesday through Thursday.
Residents may see some brown, or dirty, water but should not have low water pressure.
“If water comes out brown, run just cold water until it clears,” Pude said.
During reports, Councilwoman Jennifer Howell, liaison to the Police Committee, said she attended a recent committee meeting along with council liaison Larry Morrow, police Chief Tad Acker and Pude.
Howell said the police department has been working on tactical training (specialized training for the level of violence or risk of violence).
The police K-9 Unit, composed of Acker and canine Lator, conducted a demonstration at Cambridge Springs Elementary School. Lator also conducted locker sniffing at Conneaut Area Senior High and Saegertown Junior-Senior High School.
In her report, Pude stated she completed online forms for the American Rescue Plan Act funds that were allocated to the borough. Cambridge Springs received $139,576.39 in July 2021. Of that, $47,628.80 went toward the Water Plant Clear Well Tank Rehabilitation Project.
Another $375 went to Cambridge Community Radio.
The remaining $91,572.59 from the 2021 allocation, along with the 2022 allocation, also in the amount of $139,576.39, will be used for the water plant filter underdrain replacement and the new screen and piping at the water intake.
“If we have anything left over, we’ll put it toward the raw water pump that needs to be rebuilt,” Pude said.
The engineers took another look at the Glen Avenue culvert and could provide a cost estimate for replacing the culvert at council’s next meeting.
Pude has uploaded the borough’s 2021 audit on the Department of Community and Economic Development website.
She also reported Cambridge Township sent its $5,000 contribution to the recreation fund.
In another matter, Cambridge Township resident Sondra Fitch presented council with a $500 check from former borough resident Rudy Leopold’s estate. Fitch asked that the money be designated for the new playground that is planned near the Firemen’s Carnival Grounds off Snow Alley.
Councilwoman Delores Hale said the Youth Activities committee is set to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the borough building.
The newly formed nonprofit committee is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. April 25, also at the borough building.