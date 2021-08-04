CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Residents are invited to attend Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Aug. 16 meeting and provide input on how to spend COVID-19 economic recovery money.
The borough will receive $279,152.78 from the American Rescue Plan Act funding in two payments, having already received $139,576.39, with the remaining half coming in about 12 months.
The Aug. 16 meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the borough building. Council members have a list of options they will share with the public.
The act was passed by Congress and signed into law on March 11 to help with the recovery from economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing recession.
A municipality, however, is limited as to how it can spend the money. There are five categories on which to spend the money: public health expenditures (such as vaccinations); address negative economic impacts caused by public health emergencies; replace lost public sector revenue; provide premium pay for essential workers; and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
In other news from Monday's meeting, council awarded a contract to Ray Showman Jr. Excavating for the Glen Avenue storm sewer project. Showman’s bid of $47,660.63 was the lowest of three bids.
In her operations report, Borough Manager Sandy Pude said she contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) about the borough acquiring the remaining property where the former Spring Inn was located near the bank on Venango Avenue. PennDOT officials have to wait until the Main Street Bridge Project is closed out before they can respond to the borough’s request.
Pude also noted:
• The High Street/Pleasant Street milling and paving project has been completed.
• A house at 211 Prospect St. that had caught fire is in the process of being demolished.
• A change has to be made to the tar-and-chip project because there is water coming up in the street along Ross Avenue. The water has been tested for chlorine, with none present, which means the water must be from an underground spring. Until the borough can get the water rerouted, that section of Ross Avenue will be not tarred and chipped. The borough will tar and chip a section between Beach Avenue and Fullerton Avenue. Because the contract stipulates a set amount of square yards, the contractor will tar and chip Bolard Avenue from Venango Avenue to the railroad tracks. The borough’s PennDOT representative approved the changes.
• Police Chief Tad Acker has completed six weeks of service dog training at Shallow Creek Kennels Inc. and has been certified as a K-9 officer.
In another matter, council voted to approve an amendment to a Guaranty Agreement between the Cambridge Area Joint Authority, Cambridge Springs Borough and Cambridge Township.
Council had discussed a symbol the borough could use to designate its proximity to French Creek and related-water activities. Councilman Larry Morrow presented a drawing of hellbender (a type of salamander) that could be produced and attached to signage and other points of interest in the borough. A resident is going to reproduce Morrow’s drawing on a 3-D printer.