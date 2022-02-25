CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Would you like to honor family members or friends who are serving or have served in the military?
Cambridge Springs Borough is sponsoring the Hometown Heroes Military Banner Project. The deadline to order the banners is March 18.
Families and friends of current military personnel or veterans are able to purchase a banner displaying your military personnel’s name, picture, rank, branch of service and years of service.
Any military personnel who attended Cambridge Springs High School or anyone who lives or lived in the Cambridge Springs School District (now part of PENNCREST), including Venango and the surrounding townships, is eligible to be honored on a banner. He or she did not have to graduate.
The banners will be displayed along the borough’s main streets from Memorial Day to Veterans Day. The plan is to have the banners in place for at least two — possibly three — years, depending on how the weather affects them. The banners then will be presented to those who ordered them.
The cost of each banner is $50. Funding for the cost of the brackets from which the banners will hang has been donated by American Legion Post 381, the Sons of the American Legion Post 381, the American Legion Auxiliary 381, the Venango Veterans of Foreign Wars, Craig and Cindy Newell, and a private donor.
Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department is also hosting an online fundraiser. Money raised will go toward the purchase of banners and brackets for members of the 56th Stryker Brigade at the National Guard Readiness Center in Cambridge Springs.
Forms to order a banner are available at the following Cambridge Springs locations: borough building, 161 Carringer St.; American Legion Post 381, 24642 Highway 408; Finney’s Chocolate Shoppe, 116 Spring St.; Bausch’s Service Station, 201 Venango Ave.; Active Aging Inc., 156 Venango Ave.; and Dave and John’s Barbershop, corner of Main and Church streets. Forms are also available at the Venango VFW Post 169, 20628 Gospel Hill Road, Venango.
You can also download the form from the borough’s website, cambridgespringsborough.com. Under News, click on View All News to download the form.
There are two ways to order a banner:
• Complete the order form and mail it to or drop it off, along with the military person’s picture and your payment, at the Cambridge Springs Borough Building, 161 Carringer St., Cambridge Springs, PA 16403, during normal business hours. Write the name of your military person on the back of the photo and it will be returned to you. Checks should be made payable to Borough of Cambridge Springs. Write “military banner” on the memo line.
• Email the information on the form, along with a scanned photo, to borocs@zoominternet.net.
If ordering via email, payments should also be mailed to or dropped off at the borough building.