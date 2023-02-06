CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A Crawford County youth’s art was recently recognized in an online competition.
Cambridge Springs Elementary School student Landon Kernohan finished first in online voting for Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest. The competition was held on Artsonia.com, the world’s largest collection of student art portfolios, which exhibits over 100 million pieces of student art.
Kernohan was excited to learn the news of his first-place finish.
“So good!” he said when asked how it felt to be named Artist of the Week. “My favorite thing to do in art class is painting.”
Kernohan’s teacher, Tina Walsh, has been teaching art for more than 15 years.
“I try to impress on students that art can be a tool they can use for life,” Walsh said. “When things get overwhelming and stressful, art is always a great way to escape and express yourself whether it is a part of your career goals or not.”
And it’s always nice to see students recognized for their creative accomplishments, especially when they are as enthusiastic about art as Kernohan.
“It has been joyfully gratifying to see one of my many passionate students gain recognition for their ability and talent,” Walsh said. “Landon is as nice as he is talented, and you always really appreciate when ‘that’ student gets celebrated.”
Walsh is one of the thousands of art teachers who use Artsonia to showcase their student art, manage the art room, crowdsource lesson plans and fundraise for their classrooms. Artsonia lets family and friends of student artists create and purchase custom keepsakes from the student art and then gives back 20 percent of all revenue to the local art classroom, the company said in announcing Kernohan’s win.
For 10 years, the artist of the week contest has selected 12 random works submitted in the previous week from students in four age groups. Voting on the works is open to the public for several days before the winners are announced.
The winning students’ schools receive $100 gift certificates from Blick Art Materials, and each winning artist receives a $50 gift certificate.
“Our mission at Artsonia is to bring communities together to celebrate children’s artistic expressions,” said Jim Meyers, CEO, and co-founder of the company. “Artist of the week is a perfect way to get local schools, families and friends involved in the process of creating, recognizing and cherishing student art.”
