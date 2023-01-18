CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Excusing the tax collector from collecting some 2022 taxes and waiting for two police vehicles were two items on the agenda during a brief Cambridge Springs Borough Council meeting Monday night.
Council passed a motion to exonerate the tax collector from collecting the following taxes from 2022:
• Real estate taxes in the amount of $11,203.97 that have not been paid. The taxes are back taxes owed, and they will be forwarded to the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau.
• $280 in per capita taxes that have not been paid because they are owed by nonresidents or those who are deceased.
• $750 in per capita taxes that have not been collected. They will be turned over to the bureau.
Council members approved the tax settlements by a 6-0 vote. Randy Gorske, Delores Hale, Jennifer Howell, Brian Harmon, Marci Dickson and Jeremy Ball were present; Larry Morrow was absent.
In other business, Borough Manager Sandy Pude reported on the police committee meeting held Jan. 3.
She said the borough is waiting for two vehicles that will be used by the school resource officers (SROs). The two officers are working in PENNCREST School District but are officers employed by Cambridge Springs Borough. The 2018 sport utility vehicles were purchased from a department in Mount Lebanon. The borough will pay for the vehicles and then be reimbursed by the district, which is financing expenses for the SROs.
During the borough manager’s report, Pude told council that she, Police Chief Tad Acker and the officers met with the PENNCREST superintendent and principals from each school to review the SRO program and answer questions. They will continue to meet once a month for the remainder of the school year.
In another matter, Pude told council that she met with an insurance agent to review options for employees’ heath care coverage. Starting March 1, the borough will switch insurance companies because the monthly premiums, co-pay amounts and deductions are more affordable with the new company than with the current company.
Pude also said the borough’s cleanup day has been set for Saturday, May 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.