CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — With warmer weather right around the corner, Cambridge Springs Borough Council members were talking spring during their Monday night meeting.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude, in her report, said spring cleanup day is set for Saturday, May 7, at the old recycling center near the firemen’s pavilion.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for borough residents only.
Also, the communitywide yard sales are set for Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In other news, council passed a resolution approving a grant application through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Local Share Account Program. The requested amount is $189,905 to be used for repairs to the filter underdrains at the water plant.
Also, stormwater is running off of Grant Street, going down a driveway and into the basement at house in the 100 block of Grant Street. The borough plans to install a catch basin and piping to alleviate the problem. Councilman and Mayor Randy Gorske asked about the cost of the project. Pude said borough crews would do the work, so the only cost to the borough would be for materials.
In other business, Cambridge Springs Police Chief Tad Acker discussed having security cameras installed outside at Marcy Park and the Firemen’s Carnival Grounds and inside at the Borough Building. The borough would pay for the cameras with money in the Capital Improvement Fund. The cost is about $4,000 for the cameras to be installed at the Borough Building and about $,4,000 for the cameras to be installed at the park and carnival grounds. Council agreed to purchasing the cameras.
Acker also told council that police officers issued about 10 citations to motorists who ignored the “road closed” signs during recent flooding.
Pude also reported:
• Cambridge Township representatives would attend the March 21 or April 4 meeting for the annual discussion on recreation areas and ball fields.
• The borough received $64,102.55 in liquid fuels money, which has been deposited.
• The Streets Department blocked off the driveway to the Youth Activities Building because people were dropping off newspapers even though the building has been closed and signs are posted stating newspapers are not being accepted for recycling.
• The yearly audit for the DUI Task Force Grant is scheduled for March 31.
• She asked LJ Lydic and Luke McCarthy to look at the wall between the restrooms and storage room in the building at Stein Field to determine if the wall could be removed to make room for more restrooms. There are four total restrooms now. A decision has not been made.
In other matters, Councilwoman and Deputy Mayor Delores Hale said the Cambridge Springs High School’s Cambridge Cares Day will be held May 20, with a rain date of May 23. The high school will be closed. Students and staff will team up to work on projects throughout the borough.
“They will do community projects,” Hale said.
Also, Hale said the softball fields are booked all summer for tournaments.
“We are going to have a ton of people in town, which is going to be fantastic,” Hale said. “The opportunity to bring people into town is huge.”
Hale showed council a sample military banner she received. The banners, honoring a past or present veteran, will be hung along the borough’s main streets. So far, 49 banners have been ordered. Ordered are being accepted until March 18.