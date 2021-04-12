CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Borough officials are looking for a new recipient of the coveted Gold Headed Cane.
The honor is bestowed upon the borough’s oldest resident, who is presented with a decorative cane. The cane is engraved with the name of each recipient.
The latest recipient of the cane has passed away, so officials are seeking the borough’s oldest resident so they can award him or her the cane.
Not only is the recipient known for his or her longevity, but the award itself has been around a while. The Gold Headed Cane tradition began in 1927.
The first recipient was George D. Humes, who was born in 1828 and lived to be 100 years old. Two months after he was presented with the original cane, it was lost when his house burned down, according to a borough document. A second cane was given to him, and it has been passed down to recipients to present day.
To date, there have been 39 recipients. A recipient keeps the cane until he or she moves from the borough or passes away.
Recipients must have resided within the borough limits for 10 years.
Anyone submitting a nomination is asked to include the nominee’s name, address and date of birth.
To submit a nomination or for more information, call the borough office at (814) 398-2311.