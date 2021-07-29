CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Mr. Woody’s Smokin’ Bar-B-Que, 259 Venango Ave., is closing its door this weekend.
In a post on Facebook, the business thanked customers for their support.
Owner Scott Muckinhaupt opened Mr. Woody’s in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant offered a full menu of smoked barbecue meats, classic sandwiches and sides, with outdoor seating and curbside pickup.
Anyone who has a gift card should use it before the end of business on Saturday, the post noted.
There will be entertainment Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Calls from the Tribune for comment were not immediately returned.