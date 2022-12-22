CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Customers who pay for sewer service in Cambridge Springs Borough will no longer be able to take advantage of a 2 percent discount for their monthly sewer rate.
However, starting Jan. 1, the borough will still offer a 2 percent discount to customers for water and garbage rates.
During Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday meeting, Borough Manager Sandy Pude said the Cambridge Area Joint Authority (CAJA) agreed to eliminate the discount for borough sewer customers.
And, starting Jan. 1, sewer rates for borough customers will increase by $1 for the base rate, which will go from $21 per month to $22 per month for the first 1,000 gallons of usage.
Council also approved a $1 increase in the monthly base water rate. The rate will go from $12 to $13 for the first 1,000 gallons of usage.
Also, CAJA has eliminated the 2 percent discount for township sewer and water customers, who will also see the $1 increase in sewer rates.
In other news, council made the following appointments: Dwayne Farrington to the Zoning Hearing Board, Jay Acklin to the Planning Commission, and Dan Viglione and Luke McCarthy to the Board of Appeals.
Council also passed an ordinance amending the fees for refuse collection per the five-year contract. For 2023 and 2024, the fee will be $39.50 per month. For 2025 and 2026, the fee will be $40; and for 2027, the fee will be $40.50.
During her report, Pude said the borough has hired police officer AJ Poux, who will work as a school resource officer for the PENNCREST School District. The borough had previously hired a school resource officer, but that officer has accepted another position. Poux will serve as an SRO with Cambridge Springs Police Department Patrolman Alyssa Angelo.
In other matters, Pude has compared the invoice for the 113 new LED streetlights to the invoice for the 84 streetlights that have not yet been converted to LED lights.
“The invoice for the LED lights is $885.31 for a month. The invoice for the old streetlights is $886.52,” Pude said.
A timeframe is not known for Penelec to complete converting all the lights to LED.
The engineers have provided an estimate of $916,713 for replacing the Glen Avenue Bridge. Due to the high amount, the project won’t begin for a while, and Pude will seek grant funding to help pay for it.
Pude said the bidding threshold for projects and major purchases would be as follows: Anything below $12,000 will not require a formal bid or telephone quote; anything from $12,200 to $22,499 will requite three quotes; anything with a value of $22,500 and over will require outside bids.
Pude also told council the itemized list she claimed for expenses due to the closing of Raccoon Refuse totaled $56,413.20. The borough hopes to recoup all or some of those funds from Raccoon Refuse’s performance bond.
The borough is looking to fill a full-time position in the Streets Department. Anyone interested should pick up an application at the borough office, 161 Carringer St., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.