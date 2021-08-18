CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — No one was happier to see the Main Street Bridge in Cambridge Springs open back up than the fire chief.
Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris French said when the bridge opened up July 22, he was thankful that emergency crews no longer had to “take the long way around” to answer a call.
The old truss bridge that carries U.S. Route 6 over French Creek was deemed structurally deficient by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and was closed on Nov. 19, 2019.
The bridge was later torn down and a two-span concrete bridge with sidewalks on each side was constructed in its place.
The closure included a detour using McClellan Street and Grant Street and keeping the Route 6/19 southbound gateway to the borough inaccessible.
Emergency crews needing to get to the fire station from north of the bridge or travel north on Route 19 had to use the detour, resulting in a loss of valuable time.
“It made a slower destination time for fire trucks getting to Route 19,” French said.
During the school year, when parents and school buses were dropping off or picking up students in the morning or afternoon, that caused congestion if the fire department had a call at that time.
The detour also affected fire department personnel getting to the station.
“Our guys can get to the fire department quicker now,” French said.
All told, French sees the bridge as an improvement.
“It’s a nice-looking bridge,” he said.
Tera Van Ord lives with her husband and two children at the corner of South Main and Grant streets. During construction, traffic was detoured onto Grant Street from South Main Street and McClellan Street, so Van Ord saw and heard it all.
She said, as a resident of Cambridge Springs, she was happy the bridge opened again.
“It alleviates large vehicles trying to detour around the town with many turns,” Van Ord said. “It is much easier access to have a straightaway through town.
“It also makes Grant Street less congested and traffic flow better.”
She also said the bridge has a nice curb appeal and adds to the hometown feel.
Marty Bowman owns Marty’s Tack and Leather Repair, 199 S. Main, about a hundred feet from the south side of the bridge.
Bowman, who has had her business there for 10 years, believes the bridge closing had a negative effect on her business.
“I’m kind of stuck down here by myself,” she said, adding she had forgotten how busy the traffic had been when she’d close up for the day.
So, of course, she likes the bridge being open.
With the front door of her shop open during the summer, Bowman looks out to see a section of street between the bridge and Church Street that has been newly paved with brightly-painted yellow and white lines. It was all part of the bridge replacement project.
“It makes the town look much prettier,” she said.
Bowman admits, however, she misses the “old-fashioned look” of the former bridge.
“But this is a beautiful bridge,” she added.
Make no bones about it, the closing definitely hurt Hoover’s Tire and Auto, 129 N. Main St.
Steve Hoover, 59, has owned the business for about 20 years. The shop is located on the northeast side of the bridge, just a few feet inside where North Main Street was closed off to traffic.
“It made business really slow with it being closed,” he said. “I had no traffic at all.”
Hoover is glad the bridge is finally open, and his business is improving.
Hoover said he has a lot of good clientele, and that’s what carried the business through the closure.
“I have a lot of loyal customers, and I appreciate all of them,” Hoover said.
James Byers and Tina Bowersox are co-owners of Earth, Wind, and Wire Studio and Rock Shop, 111 Church St., near the railroad tracks.
“We are glad to see the bridge reopen,” Byers said. “We have seen an uptick in business since it opened.”
Byers said the business, which is located at the corner of South Main and Church streets, has been faced with some challenges since opening three years ago.
“We’ve had nothing but construction, then COVID-19, then the bridge was out,” Byers said. “Now there is sidewalk construction. It’s still creating some accessibility issues to the store.”
The work on the sidewalks is part of the intersection traffic signal project at the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad. The project, being done by Bronder Technical Services, includes new sidewalk curbing and handicapped accessible ramps at intersections.
Customers, however, can still access the main entrance to Earth, Wind, and Wire Studio and Rock Shop.
Clearwater Construction Inc. of Mercer was awarded the contract for the bridge replacement project, which had a cost of $4,335,154.43 listed on PennDOT’s website.