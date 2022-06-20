CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs Public Library is hosting a Family STEAM Night on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in conjunction with the annual summer reading program, taking place now until July 22.
Area families are invited to explore submarine science, make an under-the-sea accordion book, map the ocean floor in shaving cream and more at this STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) event.
Activities will be set up at the Cambridge Springs Carnival Grounds, located off Grant Street. This is a free event for all ages and is open to the public.
• More information: Call (814) 398-2123.
