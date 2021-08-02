CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — While most police departments and organizations canceled National Night Out in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Cambridge Springs Police Department held the annual event, but waited until October and focused on a fall theme.
This year, National Night Out is back at its regular date — the first Tuesday in August. Cambridge Springs Police Department will host National Night Out on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Carnival Grounds near Grant Street and Snow Alley.
National Night Out, which was introduced in 1984, is an annual countrywide campaign that promotes camaraderie between police and community members to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, according to a National Night Out website.
The goal is building positive relationships between police officers and members of the public. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children.
Patrolman Alyssa Angelo of the Cambridge Springs Police Department is organizing the local event.
“It’s just a time for us to connect with the kids in the community and for them to become familiar with the officers,” she said.
All activities are free. Local businesses help with sponsorship by donating items for gift baskets, gift cards or money.
There will be a silent auction for gift baskets; tickets must be purchased for that. All money raised goes toward funding next year’s event.
There will be food, refreshments and snacks, all donated by area businesses.
“There is going to be a relay race for the kids — police officers against firefighters,” Angelo said. “They are going to put on our gear, and we’ll see who wins.”
Other activities include a bicycle safety course, guess how much candy is in a jar, and a ring toss.
Youth will be able to get fingerprinting done for identification purposes.
There will also be fire department equipment, and the police department’s K-9 Unit is expected to be there.
Angelo wants kids to know they can be safe with a police officer, so if something goes wrong, they won’t be afraid of an officer in uniform.
“Kids of all ages are welcome, and we want to meet their families, as well,” she said. “Anybody in the Cambridge community and surrounding communities are welcome."