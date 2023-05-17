CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Body cameras for police officers were discussed at Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday meeting.
Councilwoman Jennifer Howell is one of council’s liaisons on the police committee, which met May 2. She said the police department has received new body cameras to replace the current ones, which are outdated.
Cambridge Springs Police Department Chief Tad Acker had applied for a $4,0000 Pennsylvania Commission and Crime Delinquency Grant. He said the department purchased five new body cameras.
Officers will go through training with the company the cameras were purchased from, and training should be completed on May 23.
Howell also said Acker attended chiefs street cop training in Tennessee.
“He said it was really good training and hopes Cambridge Springs could send one officer a year,” she said.
Howell said the committee also discussed a Department of Environmental Protection inspection with the owner of McGee Service Center about too many tires at the Church Street business.
“He was right at about maximum, but he was legal and said he is getting rid of some of them,” said Larry Morrow, also a council liaison for the police committee.
During her report, Borough Manager Sandy Pude said she submitted an application for a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Technology Grant for $243,000.
The funds would pay for the wages and some benefits for each of the two school resource officers who are employed by Cambridge Springs Police Department and work in PENNCREST School District. The grant recipients are expected to be announced in September.
Pude also reported that Bob Thayer from Venango Borough has asked if council would be interested in updating the joint comprehensive plan. The previous plan between Venango Borough and Cambridge Township was done in the late 1960s or early 1970s.
Pude thinks the comprehensive plan is now done through Crawford County Planning Commission. Council did not take any action.
Also, Pude asked council members to think about what to do with the Christmas decorations if the nonprofit CREATE purchases new ones. CREATE is fundraising to hopefully purchase “shooting star” Christmas lights.
Council wouldn’t sell or give the lights away until CREATE members know for sure they will purchase new ones.
Pude also said she spoke to members of Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department, who said they will be selling food from their station during the community yard sales on June 17. The fire department asked if council would decline allowing a food truck to set up near Marcy Park that day.
In other matters, Councilwoman Delores Hale asked how cleanup day went on May 13, and Pude said “everything went well.”
Hale also said Frank Reichert and LJ Lydic have hung the military banners on the poles. Reichert donates his time, equipment and the diesel fuel for the project.
In another matter, the police department reported 145 incidents for April. Those included: criminal investigations, four; traffic-related incidents, 53; ordinance violations, nine; miscellaneous calls for service, 67; school resource officer-related incidents, nine; and K-9 Unit deployments, three.
Council meets again June 5 at 7 p.m.
