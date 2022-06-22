CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The borough, Cambridge Springs Police Department and PENNCREST School District are continuing to work on providing two school resource officers to the school district.
They are working on two agreements that were discussed during Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday night meeting.
The two agreements (memorandums of understanding) are the School Resource Officer Agreement and the School Resource Officer Interagency Agreement.
PENNCREST Assistant Superintendent Ken Newman attended the council meeting. The memorandums of understanding were up for discussion during Monday’s work session of PENNCREST School Board, which is expected to vote on those items during its meeting today.
The School Resource Officer Agreement focuses on the school resource offers being employed by the police department.
“The district will work with the chief, who would be the supervisor,” Newman said, adding the district’s business is education, not policing. “It’s much better to have a police department overseeing your school police.”
The School Resource Officer Interagency Agreement is among the district, the police department and the municipalities in which the district has buildings: Cambridge Springs Borough, Hayfield Township, Randolph Township and Steuben Township.
“The idea is to work together to get the best results for our communities,” Newman said.
Cambridge Springs Police Chief Tad Acker also attended the meeting.
“I think it’s a positive thing, but the hard part is finding police officers,” he said.
Acker already has looked into possible hiring through the Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Police Testing Consortium.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude said the officers wouldn’t be hired until later in the year and most likely would start at the beginning of next year.
Pude has submitted an application for a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Technology Grant for school resource officers. Even though the school resource officer program had not been officially approved, she wanted to submit the application before the June 1 deadline.
The funds would cover 75 percent of two officers’ salaries, and the school district would cover the remaining 25 percent. The exact amount of the grant application has not been determined.
The grant would also cover all equipment for two officers and one cruiser. Acker said Cambridge Springs has one spare cruiser.
The plan is for the police department to employ two officers, which would be school resource officers for the district and would work for the police department when not needed at the school buildings.
“We would only have two now, because of funding,” Newman said. “Ideally, it would be three.”
The school resource officers would serve mostly Saegertown and Maplewood school buildings because Cambridge Springs Police Department serves Cambridge Springs’ campus.
