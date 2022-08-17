CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Those who want to list their Cambridge Springs home as a rental through online marketplaces like Airbnb now have the blessing of council.
Cambridge Springs Borough Council, during its Monday meeting, approved a short-term rental ordinance that allows people to rent out property, including through Airbnb.
Borough Solicitor Alan Shaddinger drafted the ordinance and reviewed it with council prior to the vote.
The ordinance rules and regulations include, but are not limited to:
• Establishing short-term rentals lodging for 30 days or less.
• Making sure residences are not overbooked with people.
• Safety requirements.
• Permits that are required.
• Property owners must obtain an application and show how the property would be used.
• Applicable fees.
Council members voted unanimously to approve the ordinance. The ordinance is effective immediately, but council needs to draft and approve a resolution that would establish fees.
In other business, members voted to approve the School Resource Officer (SRO) Agreement and the School Resource Officer Interagency Agreement, both with PENNCREST School District.
The borough, its police department and the school district have been working on agreements that would provide two SROs. They would serve mostly Saegertown and Maplewood school buildings because Cambridge Springs has its own police to serve Cambridge Springs’ school buildings.
The School Resource Officer Agreement focuses on the SROs being employed by Cambridge Springs Police Department. The SROs would be employed by that department and work out of the department when not needed in PENNCREST.
The agreement is among the district, the police department and the municipalities in which the district has buildings: Cambridge Springs Borough, and the townships of Hayfield, Randolph and Steuben.
Council tabled a vote on the agreements in July due to questions about the insurance. Shaddinger said the agreements that council approved have been amended to meet insurance requirements and include a modification to the indemnification clause.
After working with Cambridge Springs Police Chief Tad Acker on a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Technology Grant for school resource officers, Borough Manager Sandy Pude submitted the grant application.
The funds would cover 75 percent of salaries, benefits and equipment for two school resource officers; the district would cover the remaining 25 percent. The exact amount of the grant had not been determined.
During her report, Pude said National Night Out held on Aug. 2 saw 86 children sign up for the toy auction. National Night Out brought in $250 in donations, $750 from the auction and $229.50 from food sales. After expenses, $1,025.29 was left for the account to help finance next year’s event.
On July 15, the borough received $441.30 from unclaimed American Rescue Plan Act funds. There were 75 municipalities that did not apply for the funds, so those funds were distributed to municipalities that did apply and received funding during the first round of distributions in 2021. Pude said the second round of funding would be distributed later this summer and the allocation will be about $139,000.
Pude also said the water intake project, with new screens and piping, near the Carnival Grounds is scheduled to be done on Aug. 22.
Cambridge Springs Borough Councilman and Mayor Randy Gorske and Councilman Larry Morrow received the Thomas F. Chrostwaite Award from the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs in recognition of 20 or more years of service to council.
Chrostwaite founded the association in 1911.
Gorske joined council on March 1, 2000, and Morrow joined on July 25, 2000.
Due to Labor Day, the next council meeting will be held Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.
