CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs Borough Council passed an addendum to the Labor Relations Agreement with Cambridge Springs Police Department concerning PENNCREST School District and school resource officers (SROs) during its meeting Monday night.
The addendum concerns the addition of the SROs and two agreements.
The School Resource Officer Agreement focuses on the SROs being employed by Cambridge Springs Police Department, whose chief will supervise them.
The School Resource Officer Interagency Agreement is among the district, the police department and the municipalities in which the school district has buildings: Cambridge Springs Borough, Hayfield Township, Randolph Township and Steuben Township.
During her report, Borough Manager Sandy Pude said interviews have been completed for the two SRO positions.
Officer Alyssa Angelo, who is a patrolman with the Cambridge Springs department, will fill one position.
The second position has been offered to Erin Froehlich, who will graduate from the Northwest Municipal Police Training Academy in December.
They will begin as SROs in January.
Pude had submitted an application for a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Technology Grant for school resource officers.
The funds would have covered 75 percent of two officers’ salaries, and the district would have covered the remaining 25 percent. The grant also would have covered all equipment for two officers and one cruiser. The department has one spare cruiser.
The exact amount of the grant application had not been determined.
However, Pude said in October the borough was not awarded the grant.
Pude said, at that time, PENNCREST would move forward with the plan to get the SROs and would finance them and necessary equipment. District officials had said, if the grant was not approved, the district would fund the officers and related equipment.
Pude said the borough could apply for the grant next year.
The officers will be employed by Cambridge Springs Police Department but would be located mainly in Maplewood and Saegertown school buildings and work in Cambridge Springs when not needed in the schools.
Council said during its Monday meeting that a SRO would have a presence, at times, in Cambridge Springs school buildings.
Angelo had created a program called Badges Building Bridges for Cambridge Springs Elementary School students. The focus was to bridge the gap between students and police officers and establish a line of communication between the two.
Pude also said that program would continue once Angelo works as an SRO.
In another matter from Monday’s meeting, Pude said she and Police Chief Tad Acker attended the AAA Awards Lunch on Nov. 10, and the Cambridge Springs Police Department again received the AAA Community Traffic Safety Platinum Award.
The award is presented to departments that work to make their community safer through a variety of activities. The department has been receiving the award since 2006.
