CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs Police Patrolman Alyssa Angelo wasn’t supposed to be at work at 10 p.m. on July 16 — that’s not the time she usually starts her duties. But due to a shift change, that’s when she started that night.
Now she believes there was a reason for that — she saved a man’s life.
At 10:10, she was on her way to a vehicle crash at Route 19 and Sherred Hill Road, along with Venango Volunteer Fire Department and Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
“Nine-one-one dispatched us to a vehicle fire with entrapment,” Angelo said. “I wasn’t supposed to be on duty at the time. The call came five minutes after I got dressed for work.”
Angelo said she arrived on scene quickly — 90 seconds after dispatch.
A Jeep Grand Cherokee had crashed, rolled onto its side and was on fire. A man was trapped inside the burning vehicle. He was the lone occupant.
“When I got there, there were a couple of citizens that had stopped because they saw the crash and were yelling for me to help him,” Angelo said.
She said one of citizens, named Mark, got a fire extinguisher and tried to put out the fire before she arrived.
“I arrived on scene, put my patrol vehicle lights on to help us see, grabbed my fire extinguisher and tried to find an access point to the inside of the vehicle,” Angelo said. “I was able to punch through the sun roof, which was badly damaged, and that’s where I extricated him from.”
At that point, the fire was on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The fire was accelerating when she went to pull the victim out, so she asked another citizen to take her fire extinguisher and point it at the fire to stop acceleration of the flames, so she would have time to prevent burns to the victim and herself.
“I lifted him up and out and Mark grabbed his belt to help me set him on the ground to prevent further injuries,” Angelo said. “I grabbed him under the shoulders and lifted him. Mark grabbed his legs. We carried him up to the road, where he was treated for his injuries.”
The man, who appeared to be in his early 30s, was conscious. Angelo estimated he weighed about 195 pounds.
Venango VFD Chief Robert Proper treated the victim on scene before he was transported to UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Proper said firefighters could see the fire while enroute to the scene.
“We saw it from the bend at Sprague’s brewery,” Proper said. “We could see a car was fully on fire.”
By the time the fire department arrived on scene, Angelo had pulled the victim from the vehicle.
“I went to the patient, and the engine crew started to fight the car fire along with Cambridge Springs’ 3-5 (a pumper tanker),” Proper said. “She had already pulled him out. I went up and tended to his injuries while we waited for the ambulance.”
For her bravery, Angelo was honored in front of her family and the community on Tuesday during National Night Out, held at the Cambridge Springs Carnival Grounds. Police Chief Tad Acker presented her with a certificate of commendation that stated details of the crash and her actions.
Proper presented her with a wooden plaque on behalf of the fire department.
The plaque, with Angelo’s name on top, reads: “We, the members of the Venango Volunteer Fire Department, would like to thank you for your bravery for going above and beyond the call of duty with your heroic actions on 7/16/2022 with the rescue of a victim of a fiery crash. Thank you for your service.”
Acker is grateful to have Angelo on the police force.
“I am very thankful to have officers like Officer Angelo working here at the Cambridge Springs Police Department,” Acker said. “Her actions that night were heroic.”
But it’s Angelo who wants to extend thanks — to the citizens who stopped at the scene and to the fire department.
“I just want to thank the brave citizens that stopped and helped me,” Angelo said. “They did a remarkable job.”
She said the vehicle was “completely engulfed in flames.”
“And I’d like to thank the firefighters for the amazing work they do,” she said.
Angelo said she didn’t think twice about her actions that night — she was doing what she is trained to do.
“We don’t hesitate in this job,” she said. “These are the reasons why we put on the uniform every day.”
