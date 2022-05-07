CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A nonprofit organization with a focus on economic and community development is taking shape in Cambridge Springs Borough.
About 24 residents met for the second time on April 25 with a goal of improving the downtown and other areas, supporting existing businesses, and attracting new businesses.
During the meeting, members chose the name Cambridge Revitalization Economic and Tourism Expansion, or CREATE.
Also, a board of directors was formed with the following officers: Carl Archacki, president; Carolyn Hall, vice president; Marci Dickson, secretary; and Sandy Pude, treasurer. Other board members are Justin Moyar, Robyn Kleppick and Angel Schulz.
“Our main goal is to foster economic and community development in Cambridge Springs; and, in particular, being supportive of our current businesses in town. They are essential,” Archacki said.
The group also discussed submitting articles of incorporation and establishing bylaws and is researching examples of bylaws from other nonprofits, as well as some that are online. The group also plans to have an attorney review the proposed bylaws.
Members also decided that those interested in the nonprofit who are not physically able to attend meetings may do so virtually.
In addition to attracting new businesses with the borough’s tax abatement program, some of the goals of CREATE include development of senior housing, possibilities for opening bed-and-breakfast locations, and helping to restore older houses in town.
Archacki came up with the idea of a nonprofit after seeing the work done by the Cambridge Springs Placemaking initiative.
Placemaking is a people-centered approach to building strong, vibrant communities and attracting tourism. Cambridge Springs launched its Placemaking plan to the public in October. That plan included a list of ideas such military banners; flower and plant beautification; artwork; and improvements to the Firemen’s Carnival Grounds, such as a new playground, walking trails, upgrading the stage and gazebo, and adding game courts.
Members of CREATE fully support the Placemaking plan.
“Being that needed nonprofit arm to help achieve many of the 2021 Cambridge Placemaking initiatives will also provide important initial and ongoing goals for CREATE,” Archacki said.
Other members of CREATE are Linda King, Randy Gorske, Alexis Reibel, Tom Archacki, Ann Archacki, Delores Hale, Jennifer Howell, James Byers, Marcy Confer, Larry Morrow, Brian Harmon, Bill Stafford, Brenda Belovarac, Marty Bowman, Shelby Aylsworth, Ryan Terney, Jessica Graf and Chris Walker.
The group will meet again Monday at 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Springs Borough Building, 161 Carrington St. Anyone interested in joining is welcome.