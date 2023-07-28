CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A severe thunderstorm threatened to roll over the opening of the Cambridge Springs Fireman’s Carnival on Wednesday night.
But not before the Cambridge Springs 2023 Citizenship of the Year Award was presented in the stage area before a crowd of people sitting in the bleachers.
Cambridge Springs Mayor Randy Gorske announced this year’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year is Carl Archacki.
Gorske and Deputy Mayor Delores Hale, on behalf of Cambridge Springs Borough Council, presented Archacki with a plaque with his name on an engraved nameplate, as well as a certificate.
“Being taken by total surprise at this most prestigious honor, I am truly humbled at being awarded Outstanding Citizen of the Year for Cambridge Springs,” Archacki said. “It has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my life to return to my hometown and family homestead that have always held such a special place in my heart.”
Archacki was born and raised in Cambridge Springs. He grew up with his three sisters on the family homestead built by his father on the edge of town.
After graduating from Cambridge Springs High School in 1975, he attended Ashland College in Ashland, Ohio, pursuing a degree in communication. He landed his first job at WSEE-TV in Erie, which was a stepping stone to his 35-year career in advertising and marketing at WRIC-TV, an ABC affiliate, in Richmond, Virginia.
A biography of Archacki read by Gorske during the presentation stated, “The Richmond community loved him and he was revered as one of the best in his field.
“Fortunately for us, upon retirement in November 2021, he returned to the homestead where he grew up, and he has whole-heartedly put his insatiable enthusiasm into our community,” Gorske said.
In addition to his duties as lector and parish council member at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Archacki has involved himself in various community development committees, in addition to becoming a substitute high school teacher for PENNCREST School District.
The award recipient is passionate about helping to revitalize Cambridge Springs.
“He has spearheaded the development of a nonprofit, CREATE (Cambridge Revitalization Economic and Tourism Expansion), which will allow us to apply for nonprofit grants,” Gorske said. “Through his diligence, we were able to obtain nonprofit status in record time.”
Archacki has attended numerous seminars, meetings and programs and has networked with local and state legislators, along with many other nonprofits, community development organizations and other community leaders from towns like Cambridge Springs, in an effort to obtain ideas and funds for the revitalization of the town.
Recently, Archacki researched and organized a campaign for new Christmas lights for the borough street poles.
“He was able to negotiate an unbelievable low price on the beautiful Shooting Star in our colors of blue and white,” Gorske said. “Thanks to overwhelming support from our community, both near and far, we have nearly met the goal of $11,500 needed by Aug. 15 to order the new decorations.”
Those are just a few of the things that Archacki has done over the past year and a half since he retired.
“We are so grateful he chose to return to Cambridge Springs upon retirement,” the mayor said, adding that it’s refreshing to have someone who is so enthusiastic about improving the community.
“His experiences in life are going to be valuable to our efforts to improve the town,” Gorske said.
Archacki said there is more work to be done.
“Good things are happening in Cambridge Springs as our future is very bright,” he said. “We just need to continue to become involved and support one another.”
