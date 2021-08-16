CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — During this year’s Block Party, held in July to benefit the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department, those attending could check out the fire department’s antique fire truck.
The truck was on display at the Firemen’s Carnival Grounds for all to see.
The truck is a 1930 Dodge. The emblem on the front says DB, for the former Dodge Brothers. Over time, the word Brothers was removed from the company name.
Richard Massung, 73, is a 44-year member of the fire department. He said the department bought the truck new in 1930 at a Dodge dealership in Meadville.
“The chassis cost $1,995,” he said. “Then they sent it to Logansport, Indiana, for the body and the pump.”
The truck eventually had to be restored, and that project was done by inmates at the State Correctional Institution in Albion.
“They had a nice instructor there that knew how to restore trucks,” Massung said.
About 10 years ago, a man from Pittsburgh appraised the truck.
“They appraised it at around $29,000,” Massung said.
Massung said he believes the truck has a Graham Brothers engine in it.
“The engine has GB on the serial number because Walter Chrysler bought Dodge Brothers out,” he said.
Dodge Brothers agreed to market Graham Brothers’ medium-duty trucks in 1921, and Graham agreed to use Dodge engines, according to a website. Dodge eventually bought Graham Brothers, and Walter P. Chrysler bought Dodge in 1928.
The truck is now stored at the Cambridge Springs Museum and History Center in the former city hall building, 26 Federal St.
“Everything on it runs,” Massung said.
The museum and history center are operated by the Cambridge Springs Historical Society.