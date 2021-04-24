CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP — A Cambridge Springs man was flown to UPMC Hamot for injuries after colliding with a tree in a crash on State Highway 86 Thursday afternoon.
John M. Belfiore, 66, was injured in the crash that involved two vehicles and six different people. Belfiore had four juveniles in the vehicle with him, none of whom were injured, while the driver of the other vehicle in the crash — Miriam M. Lutz, 34, of Cambridge Springs — suffered only minor injuries.
According to state police at Meadville, the crash occurred around 5:06 p.m. as Belfiore was traveling south on Highway 86 in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado. For unknown reasons, Belfiore crossed the double yellow lines in the center of the road and swiped the side of the 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Lutz.
After the collision, the Silverado traveled off the eastern side of the roadway while still going southward, striking a guide rail and then a tree head-on.
The Compass, meanwhile, was able to travel north after the crash and eventually come to a stop.
Belfiore required extrication from his vehicle and was flown by Stat MedEvac to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity. Lutz was taken to Meadville Medical Center for treatment of her injuries but was released within the day.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene. State police were assisted on the scene from the Cambridge Springs, Venango Township, West Mead Township and Edinboro volunteer fire departments, as well as Meadville Ambulance, Stat MedEvac and Dave's Auto Service.