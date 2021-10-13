CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — James Styborski grew up in Cambridge Springs and now lives nearby, just outside of Edinboro. As a veteran of the U.S. Marines, he would like to see the streets of Cambridge Springs lined with flags that depict local military personnel.
Military flags are one of several items on a list devised by a steering committee for the Cambridge Springs Placemaking Action Plan. Placemaking is a people-centered approach to building strong, vibrant communities and attracting tourism.
The committee held a launch party to pitch its plan to the public Monday night in The Kelly Ballroom at Riverside Golf.
Styborski and his wife, Marilyn, attended the event, along with about 35 other people.
“In my family, in my dad’s family, there were 11 boys and all but one was in the service,” Styborski said. “During World War II, there were five in the service at one time.
“I don’t know what the criteria for the flags is, but I wanted to find out.”
Cambridge Springs Deputy Mayor Delores Hale went over the list of current goals of the steering committee, including the military flags.
“The street flags have drawn a lot of interest. We have to make sure people meet the parameters,” Hale said, pointing out that, as with other items on the list, a committee will be formed to work out the details for the flags. “The purpose of the launch is to form committees to make some of these ideas we’ve been tossing around become a reality.”
Mayor Randy Gorske welcomed the public. He thanked Linda King of Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association (REC), the major sponsor of the plan. Gorkse also introduced Kate Greene, the redevelopment director of Atlas Community Studios. Through REC, Cambridge Springs engaged Atlas Community Studios, a company that specializes in strategic planning and economic development.
Greene said, after a year of online meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was excited to come be with the steering committee members.
Greene said the plan is about “finding ways to make your community healthier.”
“I think this is a really forthright response to the plan,” she said. “The community spoke up through the process to build the plan and now the community is coming together to make the plan a reality.
“That’s where the magic happens; otherwise, it’s just a plan.”
The plan included selecting a symbol, something exclusive to Cambridge Springs that can be used on signage, points of interest and playground equipment — something that would draw the attention of visitors.
Local artist and Councilman Larry Morrow came up with an idea and created a design for hellbenders. A hellbender — a type of salamander and the state amphibian — is a symbol of being a water town along the banks of French Creek.
Morrow unveiled his design for Henrietta and Henry Hellbender, which families may adopt and design their own way.
The list of items that needs committee members includes flower and plant beautification. Hale praised Councilman Brian Harmon for his work on expanding area flower gardens, and Harmon will head up that committee.
Also, Hale is head of the committee to develop the Carnival Grounds area, which includes new playground equipment, a walking trail, upgrading the stage and gazebo, and adding pickleball and basketball courts.
The list includes developing an arts committee, forming a community activities committee, and developing a VisitCambridgeSpringsPA website.
Gorkse said in order to develop these ideas and projects, some funding would be necessary. The committee will work with Zach Norwood, director of the Crawford County Planning Commission, to try to secure funding.
Gorske also said the Cambridge Springs Industrial Development Corp. has committed $25,000 to the playground.
One of the long-term goals is an idea of steering committee member Marc Van Doren, who is a member of the French Creek Conservancy. His idea is development of the area that includes Campbell Pottery, BHB and Hendrickson’s Hardware, and also build a footbridge over French Creek between the area behind Campbell Pottery and the Carnival Grounds.
Hale said Cambridge Springs is a river town and she would like to capitalize on water activities. Other attractions are music festivals, golf outings and Mount Pleasant Ski Resort. Therefore, other long-term goals include adding cottages to rent and kayak and bike rentals.
“We’re a creek town,” Hale said. “There are creek towns around us. Let’s link us together.”
As for the military flags, Styborski is looking forward to learning more details.
“We think it’s a great idea that they’re going to do this,” he said. “But there is a lot of work left to do.”