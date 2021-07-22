CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A possible tax increase, money from the American Rescue Plan and a public seating/art space were a few of the topics discussed during Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s meeting on Monday.
During committee reports, Councilman Randy Gorske reported the Administration and Finance Committee had met. Members discussed the 2022 general fund budget, including a possible 0.5-mill tax increase to keep up with inflation. Borough Manager Sandy Pude said council has not approved a tax increase since 2005.
Gorske said the committee also discussed possibly raising the basic water rate by $1. That would not go into effect until July 2022.
During her report on operations, Pude said the borough has received its first payment of $139,576.39 in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“We will have to discuss in an open meeting what our plans are for projects we’d like to use that money for,” she said.
The public is welcome to give its input during council’s Aug. 16 meeting. Council has a list of ideas that members will share with the public. The borough will receive the second payment, also $139,576.39, next year.
The act was signed into law on March 11 to help with the recovery from economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing recession. There are five categories on which the money may be spent.
In other news, council approved an ordinance to make the intersection of Snow Alley and Hicks Alley a four-way stop. Once the Main Street Bridge is open, Snow Alley will again be two ways.
Council and members of the public who attended discussed a future open space for art, seating and flowers, possible at Wall Street.
“We had a meeting about the possibility of setting up part of Wall Street as a public place to put tables and plants and flowers, and just make it a real nice place for people to meet in the middle of town,” Councilman Brian Harmon said.
Harmon met July 11 with Pude, property owners Rod and Debbie Miller, business owners Tina Bowersox and James Byers, and resident Marci Dickson.
Pude provided council with ideas discussed at the meeting, such as a mural, metal art, benches, tables and chairs, and flowers and hanging strands of lights from building to building.
Councilwoman Delores Hale said she favors the idea of a public place but is not sure that space should be on Wall Street because the borough garage is located there.
Hale would like the steering committee and placemaking committee to meet and develop a five-year plan, prioritizing three projects to be developed within three years.
Pude also told council that, due to the Act 65 of 2021 Amendment to the Sunshine Act, beginning Aug. 29 a meeting agenda must be posted on the borough website and on the door of the borough building prior to a council meeting.
Pude also reported:
• The Glen Avenue stormwater project has been advertised for bids. Bids will be opened July 29 and the engineers are expected to recommend a contractor to be voted on at the Aug. 2 council meeting.
• A motorist drove over a fire hydrant in front of the former hardware store building on Railroad Street. Streets Department crews are not able to make repairs because the water line is 6 feet deep and the borough does not have a trench box to shore up the area while digging. The borough has asked a construction company to provide an estimate for repairs. Costs will be billed to the individual who damaged the hydrant.
• McLallan Construction will be working near the water treatment plant this week to install piping for temporary water storage tanks that will be used while the Clearwell Tank is being refurbished in August.
• A motorist drove up to the north side of the Main Street Bridge construction area, backed up and damaged a manhole. The Streets Department crews were able to repair it before paving was done at the site. Also, someone drove around Lydic’s garage and across the bridge, and the police were expected to contact that driver.
• The borough received grant money in the amount of $2,837.91 for fluoride equipment and has purchased supplies.
• The roof at the city hall building was leaking, and the Streets Department applied a coat of sealant on Sunday when it was not raining.
• High Street and Pleasant Street have been milled and paved, but, due to the rain, crews could not complete sealing the seams and edges.
• A date has not been set for tar and chipping or the Church Street Culvert Project. The contractor is waiting for the culvert to be delivered to submit detour paperwork to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The borough wants to wait until the Main Street Bridge is open for the tar-and-chip project because Snow Alley and Railroad Street are on the list.