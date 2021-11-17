CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Those who own property in the borough should not see an increase in their taxes next year.
During their Monday night meeting, members of Cambridge Springs Borough Council approved a proposed 2022 budget that does not show an increase in millage. Millage should remain at 15.5 mills.
The budget also includes a 2.5 percent pay raise for borough employees.
Although taxpayers will not see a hike in their taxes, borough residents will see an increase in their water rate. The proposed budget shows a $1 increase in the monthly base water rate, which will go from $11 to $12 per month for the first 1,000 gallons of usage and $6 for each additional thousand gallons.
In her report to council, Borough Manager Sandy Pude said the Cambridge Area Joint Authority is raising sewer rates from $18.50 to $19.25 per thousand gallons of usage.
The garbage rate will also increase 10 cents to $13.40 a month.
Council members voted 7-0 to approve the proposed budget and to advertise it for public inspection. The budget will be on display at the borough office for 10 days. Because the office is closed to the public due to high COVID-19 numbers, anyone wishing to view the budget is asked to call Pude at (814) 398-2311.
Council is expected to adopt the final budget at its Dec. 6 meeting.
Pude said she will mail a newsletter to residents explaining the increases in water, garbage and sewer rates.
“We’ll put all that information in the newsletter, along with leaf pickup, brush and also disposal of any unwanted medications,” she said.
Pude hopes to have the newsletter mailed to residents before Christmas.
In other news, one of the filters at the water plant was being backwashed. One of the underdrains that was not replaced in 2017 cracked. At this time, the borough can use only one of the filters until repairs are made. Water Supervisor Ken Dine is working to set up a time for repairs and inspection on the other underdrains.
After receiving a permit from the Department of Environmental Protection to put a screen system on the water intake that is being clogged with silt, council discussed quotes from three companies to install the screen. There is a $15,250 difference between the highest and the lowest quotes. Council considered going with the middle quote because the company with the lowest quote would take about five weeks longer to complete the job.
But council decided to go back to the engineer for more information on the company that submitted the lowest bid.
“I’d like to have a little more clarification on that (lowest bid),” Councilwoman Delores Hale said.
In committee reports, Jennifer Howell, council’s liaison to the police committee, reported the 2020 sport utility vehicle went in for a recall, and all the vehicles were to be undercoated and detailed before winter. She said Patrolmen Alyssa Angelo and Ralph Orloff will attend Breathalyzer training, and Chief Tad Acker has been recertified for Drug Recognition Enforcement.
Pude said the vehicles were taken to the car wash and to get detailed, and the owner did not charge the borough.
“I really appreciated that,” she said.