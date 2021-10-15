CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs Halloween party will be held Oct. 26. A costume parade through the downtown is also set.
Young ghosts and goblins will their way down Main Street again this year. The parade will organize at the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department's hall. Costumers should arrive by 6 p.m. for judging. The Cambridge Springs High School marching Blue Devil band will get the parade underway by 6:30. Cider and doughnuts or cookies will be available back at the fire hall to all attending. Trick-or-treat bags will be provided as well for use on trick-or-treat night, Oct. 28.
If the weather is to be too cold or wet, the evening fun will be canceled. If that is necessary, students will hear the announcement prior to the end of the school day.
Two age groups will be judged in these categories: scariest, cutest, most original and best homemade. There will also be a float or group award.
Coordinating the activity is the Kiwanis Club of Cambridge Springs with assistance from the fire department. Organizers note that activities usually conclude shortly after 7 due to it being a school night.
• More information: Contact John Anderson at (814) 398-2752.