Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.