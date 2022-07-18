CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — While most public events were put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cambridge Springs community still found a way to financially support the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
In 2020, the Found Lounge sold carnival food at the time the Firemen’s Carnival would have taken place. Residents who live in the area of the Firemen’s Carnival Grounds held a block party each year as a fundraiser. The fire department held online gun raffles and lottery raffles in addition to usual mailings that went out seeking annual monetary donations.
Now, after a two-year-hiatus, the Firemen’s Carnival — the fire department’s major fundraiser — is back.
The carnival — including the parade — will be held July 27-30 at the Carnival Grounds off Snow Alley.
Jeff Murdock, who is co-chairman of the carnival with Tim Dronko, said the department is happy to bring the carnival back.
“I’d like to thank everybody for their support the past two years, for their donations, the fundraisers and the fund drive,” Murdock said.
The carnival will open that Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 5 p.m. and that Saturday at noon.
The fire department’s food tent will be open every evening at 5 and also Friday for lunch.
“Stop in and grab lunch starting at 11 a.m. on Friday,” Murdock said. “There is going to be a pie tent, with pie and ice cream and coffee, if you like.”
Bingo and rides will open at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Ride-A-Rama will be held from noon to 4 p.m., and there will be matinee bingo at a reduced price.
“Typically, bingo would be 25 cents a card, but for Saturday afternoon, it will be 10 cents,” Murdock said.
The junior firefighters will be in charge of a dunking booth, with all proceeds going to them.
This year, there will be a ring toss game where you can win a bottle of pop.
Also, the fire department’s gun raffle tickets will be available, and there will be grand prize tickets available to purchase for a cash prize.
“We had more vendors call this year and are interested in coming,” Murdock said.
There will be booths for booster organizations, the Cambridge Springs Senior Center will offer its basket raffle, and the Cambridge Springs Historical Society will have a stand.
Cambridge Springs Elementary School will man a coin toss booth.
There will be inflatables for kids, a climbing wall and bungee jumping.
“We’re doing something different this year,” Murdock said about the live entertainment. “We’re taking down the stage, and there will be a stage along the creek.”
Murdock said it’s not the typical layout everyone is used to, but there will be bands playing all four evenings. The local radio station will be there as well.
“We invited WXCS to do a live jam,” Murdock said. “On opening night, they will broadcast live. You can also hear it on WXCS (92.9 FM) or WXCS.org.”
The parade and carnival will feature the department’s equipment on Apparatus Row.
“Another new thing is our new pumper tanker,” Murdock said. “We’re going to showcase that.”
The department recently put its new piece of equipment – a 2022 Toyne pumper tanker — in service. The department sold two tankers and purchased one truck, a combination pumper tanker.
In addition to the pumper tanker, the department has an engine, a utility truck and a brush truck.
And the parade returns that weekend.
“The parade will be Saturday at 5 p.m. sharp, rain or shine,” said Cambridge Fire Chief Kenny Zilhaver.
The parade will take the route it followed before the Main Street Bridge closing, traveling north on Main Street to Snow Alley across from Kwik-Fill to the Carnival Grounds.
Any units that would like to join in the parade and have not signed up are asked to email dept3@yahoo.com.
Murdock said the department serves a great community.
“We’re very fortunate to live in a community that supports us and backs us,” he said. “We’re glad to bring the carnival back to the community.”
