CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Tim Camp believes the Cambridge Springs Fireman’s Carnival is not only an opportunity to support the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department, but it’s a way to support the entire borough.
That’s because the carnival has something for everyone.
“We help each other in any way, shape or form as a way to help another to prosper — even in a carnival setting,” Camp said about the carnival, which is a fundraiser for the fire department.
Camp and his wife, Kathi, are co-chairpersons of this year’s 69th annual Fireman’s Carnival. Tim is president of the fire department, and Kathi is a safety officer for the department.
The carnival will be held from Wednesday through Saturday at the carnival grounds off Snow Alley. The parade will kick off Saturday at 5 p.m.
The carnival will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and at noon Saturday.
The pet parade gets things hopping Wednesday at 6 p.m. starting at the fire hall and ending at the carnival grounds, where the winners will be announced.
As soon as the parade winners are announced, borough officials will present the 2023 Outstanding Citizen of the Year.
The recipient’s name is not being disclosed until the award is presented.
Tim Camp said there are some other carnival activities you won’t want to miss, like the celebrity dunk tank.
“We have some of our local celebrities doing that from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday,” said Camp, who is keeping the names of the celebrities a secret.
Another highlight would be the firemen’s water battles, which take place Thursday at 6 p.m.
“The water battles we do every year, and we have prizes for the participants,” Camp said. “Our local businesses are donating funds for prizes from local businesses, so the money we make is actually being spent here.
“It’s a community that’s supporting a community with funds and services for prizes,” he added. “The money we are getting from our community is being spent in our community.”
And there will be live music. Camp said when choosing the entertainment, they try to book something for everyone.
“We have a lot of local bands. There is a band every night from Wednesday through Saturday,” he said.
The lineup includes Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers on Wednesday at 6 p.m., Mark Morris on Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m., and Mayflower Hill on Friday from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday’s band was not determined as of press time.
The fire department’s food tent will open when the carnival opens each day and also Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch.
Local business D&J Bakery will furnish the buns and rolls for the food tent, so they will be freshly baked each day.
“Our community is getting the best food we can serve to them,” Camp said.
Rides will operate from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Ride-A-Rama will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Rides open again after the parade and run until 10 p.m.
Bingo starts at 6 each night, with a coverall on Saturday. Also on Saturday is 10-cent bingo matinee from noon to 4.
Venango Volunteer Fire Department will be on the grounds in the event of a medical emergency.
The fire department’s equipment will be on display at the carnival, and the parade will feature equipment from Cambridge Springs VFD and mutual aid departments.
The parade will take the same route as last year, traveling north on Main Street to Snow Alley across from Kwik-Fill to the carnival grounds.
Camp believes the parade will be bigger than last year’s parade.
“We have a lot more non-fire entries in the parade this year,” he said.
And there will be more than 35 vendors.
One of the booths will be manned by CREATE, a Cambridge nonprofit works for the betterment of the borough. Representatives will have a lighted star Christmas decoration for the public to see. CREATE is seeking $11,500 in donations to buy enough lighted stars to display on poles throughout town. They also will raffle off $500 worth of gift cards and have a 50-50 raffle.
The festivities wrap up Saturday at 11 p.m. with a grand prize drawing and the early bird gun raffle drawing.
“We’ve kept the traditional stuff and added new things,” Camp said. “We hope to do more next year. We’re already thinking about that.”
Booklets with the carnival schedule are available at various businesses in town. They feature pictures drawn and colored by students in Becky Leandro’s first-grade class at Cambridge Springs Elementary School.
