CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The presentation was short and sweet. So sweet, in fact, it brought tears to Jodie Deane’s eyes.
But the presentation was long enough — and important enough — that students, teachers, members of the Parent-Teacher Organization and administrators at Cambridge Springs Elementary School were a part of it.
On Wednesday, developers Elise McGrath and Nick Basile from Lightsource bp attended a schoolwide assembly at Cambridge Springs Elementary. The assembly was organized by reading specialist Nicole DeFrances.
Lightsource bp develops, constructs and owns utility-scale solar products.
Basile said Lightsource bp has solar farms all over the United States. He showed a brief video and spoke about solar energy and Lightsource bp.
“What we love to do is give back to the community,” Basile said. “So, we’re going to build you a playground.”
With that, McGrath and Basile presented a check from Lightsource bp to Deane, who is president of the Cambridge Springs Elementary PTO; Stephanie Rademacher, vice president of the PTO; and Debbie Fitzpatrick, secretary of the PTO.
The check was for $70,000. Deane immediately broke into tears.
“We thought it would be for $25,000,” she said. “We were shocked to find out they are gifting us with more than double that.”
Basile said the original amount was supposed to be $25,000, but the company increased the donation.
“I think the best part of our job is partnering with communities to benefit future generations,” he said.
Tye Beck, 10, is a fourth grader at the school. He likes the idea of a new playground.
“That’s really awesome,” he said about the donation. “Kids are going to enjoy playing on the playground.”
Kalina Rimel, 11, is a fifth-grade student.
“It’s cool,” she said about the check donation. “It’s exciting for the school, too.”
Deane said the PTO has been raising money for a playground for four years through various fundraising efforts. The organization has added $10,000, for a total of $80,000.
“This is a big upgrade, not only for our school, but for our community as well,” she said. “A lot of kids come here to play and picnic in the pavilion after school hours and in the summertime.”
Deane is not sure which type of playground equipment will be purchased. She’s thinking about a climbing apparatus and a couple of slide options. The current playground has plenty of swings, perhaps more than enough.
“Maybe we’ll keep what’s in good condition and take out one bank of swings,” she said. “That would open up space for new equipment.”
Deane said the PTO and school are grateful to Lightsource bp for the donation.
“We’re beyond thankful for their generosity and wanting to be a part of our community that we all hold dear to our hearts,” she said.
Basile definitely believes Lightsource bp is part of the community because there are two local solar farm projects in Crawford County (Sycamore Trail in Venango Township and Shorebird in Cussewago, Venango and Cambridge Springs) and one in Erie County (Snowdrop in Washington Township) that bring him to the area about twice a month.
And, Lightsource bp sweetened the deal even more. After the assembly, everyone was treated to ice cream from the Sweet Anchor dairy isle, located near the elementary school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.