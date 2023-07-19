CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs Borough Council is looking ahead at who will operate the water plant starting in the spring of 2024.
During the public works committee report from July 10, Councilwoman Delores Hale reported the borough’s water department supervisor plans to retire in April, and the borough’s other full-time water plant operator would, most likely, retire as well. Also, the part-time operators are retirees and might not continue working.
Therefore, Borough Manager Sandy Pude is seeking quotes from outside contractors who could possibly operate the water plant.
“The wastewater treatment plant is run by a contractor, and it relieves the responsibility of the authority of finding qualified and certified employees,” Hale said.
The Cambridge Area Joint Authority (CAJA) oversees the wastewater treatment plant. Pude plans to contact the company which the authority contracts with about the water plant. She has already contacted one other company.
Pude said this year’s borough’s budget includes $230,000 for the water plant, including salaries, benefits, insurance, workers’ compensation, training and uniforms.
In comparison, the cost for the wastewater treatment plant operated by a contractor is $12,500 a month.
Also from the public works committee, Hale reported that the main meters at the water plant need to be replaced. They are 30 years old, and the supervisor thinks they are not reading properly. He will get some prices on new meters.
An engineer is preparing a report on the water intake pipe. The committee is waiting for divers to take measurements on the pipe and review the condition of the casing because a pipe could be inserted into the casing to extend the pipe into the creek.
Also, the front-end loader is out of commission and needs to be replaced. The borough foreman is getting prices on a replacement.
During her borough manager’s report, Pude said she would contact Sonntag Excavating and Paving Inc. to see if milling and paving of Steele Street could be completed before the start of school.
Suit-Kote, which was awarded the contract for tar and chipping, was in the borough to mark the streets.
Pude said preparations for National Night Out on Aug. 1 are being made. If anyone wants to donate items for the silent auction, they may drop them off at the borough building during normal business hours. Also, anyone who would like to volunteer to help is asked to contact Pude at the borough building.
Carl Archacki, president of CREATE, said donations for the star light Christmas decorations have reached $9,300 of the $11,500 goal. CREATE, a nonprofit that works for the betterment of the borough, will have a light on display at the Fireman’s Carnival and will raffle $500 worth of gift cards from Cambridge Springs retailers and other businesses, plus hold a 50-50 raffle.
In other matters, Hale commended Councilman Brian Harmon for “all the little gardening projects” he has done throughout the downtown, especially the hosta garden that he planted behind First United Methodist Church.
“That is going to be beautiful,” Hale said. “You’re really making a big difference, and we appreciate it.”
Harmon, who is a member of the Cambridge Garden Club, said he has had help from the club. He also said people are welcome to adopt garden areas to water.
In another matter, the Cambridge Springs Police Department reported 106 incidents for June. Those included: criminal investigations, eight; traffic-related incidents, 43; ordinance violations, two; miscellaneous calls for service, 48; and school resource officer-related incidents, five.
Council next meets Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.
