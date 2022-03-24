CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — It’s almost time for summer sports such as Little League softball and baseball.
Representatives from those organizations, as well as from Little Gridders and Cambridge Township, attended Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday night meeting to discuss the upcoming season. The two municipalities have a joint arrangement concerning the recreation areas at Stine Field for softball off Snow Alley and baseball and football at fields off Brink Drive.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude presented council with a wish list from the three organizations.
Little Gridders would like to have an announcers stand with a small storage room constructed above the concession stand. An estimated cost was not provided.
Cambridge Crush softball asked for renovations to the existing restrooms at Stine Field or rental of portable toilets for the summer. The estimate for a standard portable toilet and a handicapped-accessible one from May through August is $1,040.
Council has been discussing knocking down an existing wall at the restroom building at Stine Field to expand the restrooms. Mayor Randy Gorske said a local organization has made a financial commitment for the work but would like council to present a complete plan for the project.
Gorske also said he received an estimate of $2,296 for materials and labor to demolish the wall between the storage room and restrooms, which would make room for the expansion.
Angie Mumford of Cambridge Crush also requested funds to install a bullpen at Stine Field. The cost would be $360 for the pressure-treated lumber for the outside and bottom, $400 for two loads of stone/gravel, and $360 for 20 rods to support the sides. She also requested $200 for field dirt.
Also, a cost of $185.50 per picnic table was provided for possibly purchasing tables to place along the area near French Creek.
Pude also said portable toilets for the Brink Drive fields have been paid for this year at a cost of $1,470.
A representative from baseball said he has been in contact with an instructor from the Crawford County Career and Technical Center in Meadville about having students do the wiring for transferring the electric service from the old concession stand to the new one.
Expenses for the above requests would come out of the Recreation Fund, which has a balance of $9,660.66.