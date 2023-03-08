CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Streets to be maintained this summer and money from Raccoon Refuse’s insurance company were two topics of discussion during Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s meeting.
At the beginning of the meeting on Monday, council amended the agenda to add a quote for plans for a playground and a settlement from Raccoon Refuse garbage collection company.
During her report, Borough Manager Sandy Pude told council that the liquid fuels allocation was $66,096.54, which gives the borough an account balance of $187,159.96. Liquid fuels money is money from the state that goes toward street/road maintenance.
Pude had given council a list of streets that John Dine, the borough foreman, would like to have milled and paved and streets he would like to have tarred and chipped.
For paving, the list includes Steele Street for milling and paving, and Gordon Alley and Victor Alley for paving only (no milling).
For tar and chip, the list includes Lincoln Street; Beach Avenue, from Prospect Street to Thomas Street; Dale Avenue, from Venango Avenue to Canfield Street; and Ross Avenue, from Spring Street to Beach Avenue.
In other business, Pude said the borough has received a settlement of $48,161 from Raccoon Refuse’s insurance company, Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. Council members did not make a decision on how the money will be used, but agreed the borough should be reimbursed for expenses incurred for wages and the cost of dumpsters during the time Raccoon Refuse closed and the borough found temporary, and then permanent, garbage collection.
Council approved a quote of $5,000 to $7,000 from Steve Halmi of Deiss & Halmi Engineering Inc. to develop a site plan for a new playground off Snow Alley.
In other business, council passed a motion on a recommendation from the Administration and Finance Committee to divide its $1.3 million investment. The money will be split into $250,000 amounts for new investments and $50,000 will be left with the investment firm where it is now.
Pude also said the workers’ compensation and pension audits are complete and she would pass the reports on to council members.
Councilman Jeremy Ball reported the Lane Use Committee had put together a list of guidelines for business owners on maintaining property. The list includes suggestions on maintaining things like lighting, signage, windows, sidewalks and steps.
Ball, along with Councilman Brian Harmon and Carl Archacki, president of the nonprofit CREATE, will distribute the guidelines to local businesses.
In another matter, the Cambridge Springs Police Department reported 77 incidents for February. Those included: criminal investigations, 17; traffic-related incidents, 14; ordinance violations, two; miscellaneous calls for service, 25; school resource officer-related incidents, 13; and K-9 Unit deployments, six.
Council meets again March 20 at 7 p.m.
