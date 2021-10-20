Marjorie A. Daniels, 90, of Meadville, died Monday, October 18, 2021, at UPMC Hamot. She was born November 19, 1930, in Busti, NY, a daughter of Harry and Ruth Whiting Anderson. She married Robert C. Daniels July 9, 1955. He preceded her in death August 29, 2018. Marjorie was a 1952 graduate…