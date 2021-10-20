CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — One of the long-term goals of the Placemaking steering committee for Cambridge Springs Borough is to add cottages in the area or to have short-term rental properties, such as Airbnb’s, for visitors and tourists.
Cambridge Springs Borough Council had asked its solicitor, Alan Shaddinger, to look into what would be involved in getting short-term rentals in the borough.
During Monday night meeting, Shaddinger presented council with two ordinances for short-term rentals, one adopted by North Shenango Township and one adopted by the city of Meadville.
Shaddinger said an ordinance would probably be more adaptive to zoning rather than a standalone ordinance. He said one thing the ordinances he presented require is safety features, such as parking, trash collection and fire prevention measures.
Councilwoman Delores Hale, who is a member of the Placemaking steering committee, is advocating for a place for visitors to stay short term.
“Our big trouble is no one can stay here, and we want them to stay here,” she said. “I want to be proactive rather than have someone go through a zoning process if they want to flip a house into an Airbnb.”
Council did not take any action, but Hale asked members to review the two ordinances and revisit the issue during another meeting.
Also during his report, Shaddinger said he did not find any obstacles that would keep the owners of the Youth Activities Building from selling it. The building is owned by the Youth Activities Association. Borough Manager Sandy Pude reported that someone is interested in purchasing the building.
Pude also reported:
• The borough received certification for the Safety Committee, which will allow the borough to receive a 5 percent discount on workers compensation insurance for borough employees and fire department personnel.
• A motorist damaged a fire hydrant on Venango Avenue, and Pude submitted a second estimate for repairs in the amount of $8,675 to District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver. Ray Showman Excavating replaced the hydrant Monday. Water was shut off to residents in the area while the hydrant was being replaced.
• She received an estimate of $29,691 for replacing the heating system at the water plant. The current system is 21 years old, so replacement parts are hard to find. Hale suggested Pude get a second estimate for replacing the system.
• The front-end loader has been repaired, and the sidewalk plow is being repaired for a hydraulic leak.
• An inspection for the Culvert Replacement Project on Church Street was scheduled for today.
Hale, who is council’s liaison for the public works committee, reported:
• The Clearwell holding tank on Snow Alley is being refurbished; it will be refilled and super chlorinated and the water will be sent for testing before it is up-and-running.
• The quote on a pipe and screen from the Department of Environmental Protection for water intake is $21,000; cost for divers to complete the work brings the amount to about $40,000.
• Crews are monitoring a situation on Ross Avenue where water is coming up through the road; drainage might have to be installed in that area.
Jennifer Howell, who is council’s liaison to the police committee, said Chief Tad Acker responded to two assists for the K-9 Unit and one drug-related activity.
In other news, council voted to sign a Sidewalk Maintenance Agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for the new section of sidewalk the department is installing on the north side of the railroad tracks next to the Trolly Station on Venango. The agreement states the borough will maintain the new section of sidewalk, such as for snow removal.