CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs Borough Council is still gathering information on short-term rentals.
During their Monday meeting, council members — along with Rodney Miller, who owns five short-term rentals, and the borough’s solicitor — discussed square footage and occupancy of short-term rentals.
Discussion centered around how many beds in a room would constitute a “bedroom” and how many people could occupy a room.
The borough has a short-term rent ordinance in place, but the solicitor said council might have to amend the ordinance over time.
During her report, Borough Manager Sandy Pude said she has advertised for bids for street milling, paving and tar-and-chip projects. Council expects to open the bids at the April 17 meeting.
Pude has started the application process for a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Technology Grant. If approved, the funds would be used to help cover expenses such as wages and equipment for two school resource officers (SROs). The officers are employees of the Cambridge Springs Police Department that work as SROs for PENNCREST School District during the school year.
Pude applied for a COPS Grant last year but was denied. The school district then agreed to pay the expenses.
Councilman Larry Morrow asked Pude if there was a reason the grant application was turned down last year.
“No, but any grant money you apply for, the requests usually outweigh the amount they have,” she answered.
Pude also reported that a part-time worker would be back this year to help with the mowing.
Councilman Randy Gorske said Little League representatives could be applying for a grant to help pay for a new scoreboard at the Little League fields. They could possibly purchase a used scoreboard.
Council meets again April 17 at 7 p.m.
