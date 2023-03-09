CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Play ball!
That’s what they’re ready to do in Cambridge Springs.
Representatives from Cambridge Springs’ Little League and Little Gridders programs, as well as Cambridge Township supervisors, attended Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday meeting for their annual discussion about the recreation ball programs, which are overseen jointly by the borough and township. The rec program includes softball, but a representative from that sport was not at the meeting.
Cambridge Springs Borough maintains the recreation account. Borough Manager Sandy Pude said the account has a balance of $19,902.60. That includes the borough’s $5,000 contribution and $5,000 that was deposited from the sale of the former Youth Activities Building.
Josh Snow, representing Little League, told council that he would like to have a bullpen behind the dugout at the field off Lura Drive.
Snow also would like to have a couple loads of gravel put down, and would also like to have a scoreboard.
“We can do fundraising for the scoreboard,” he said.
Also, they could put in a small T-ball field with a backstop. Little League has enough youth for two Major teams, two Minor teams, two coaches-pitch teams and four T-ball teams, according to Snow.
The electrical work in the shed is updated and completed. An instructor and students from a Crawford Tech (Crawford County Career and Technical Center) program did the electrical work inside the shed.
Carl Franz, representing Little Gridders, said there is not a place to store their equipment.
He would like to construct a small building on the football field that would be big enough for concessions, storage and an announcer’s stand, adding that he could build it, if necessary.
Franz also said they would like to put in sponsor banners around the field area. The Little Gridders’ field is also located off Lura Drive.
Angie Mumford, who oversees the softball program, sent a letter stating the softball program, which uses Stine Field off Snow Alley, would like three port-a-potties rather than two this year. Mumford also listed a couple loads of dirt for the fields, a new foundation for the batting cage, and lumber and paint for the backstop.
