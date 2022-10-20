CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Police grants and short-term rental ordinance tweaks were two items discussed by Cambridge Springs Borough Council members during their meeting Monday night.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude said the borough has been awarded a Police Traffic Safety Grant of $25,523. The funds will be used for roving patrols to watch for those driving under the influence (DUI), aggressive driving, occupant protection and pedestrian safety, as well as DUI checkpoints.
Officers from Cambridge Springs Police Department, as well as from Cochranton, Linesville, Titusville and West Mead Township police departments, participate in the patrols as a result of the grant.
In other news, Pude said the borough was not awarded a grant that would pay for two school resources officers (SROs) and necessary equipment.
Pude had applied for a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Technology Grant, which would fund two SROs and equipment for PENNCREST School District. The officers would be employed by Cambridge Springs Police Department but would be located mostly in Maplewood and Saegertown school buildings and work in Cambridge Springs when not needed in the schools.
Pude said, however, PENNCREST will move forward with the plan to get the SROs and will finance them and their equipment. District officials had said that if the grant was not approved, the district would fund the SROs and related equipment.
Pude said the borough could apply for the grant next year.
In another matter, the garbage contract has been advertised for bids, which would be received until 2 p.m. Nov. 2. Council expects to award a contract at its Nov. 7 meeting.
During public comment, short-term rental property owners Matt and Amber Livermore, who go by an Airbnb platform, discussed the borough’s short-term rental ordinance with council. Discussion centered around wording on how many people can stay in a room, how many fire exit signs are needed and their location.
Council members said they will tweak the ordinance based on the discussion.
