CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Leasing out land for a cellphone tower was a topic of discussion during Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday meeting.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude said Tillman Infrastructure contacted her about possibly building a cellphone tower on a vacant 100-by-100-foot parcel of land off Lura Road.
Tillman Infrastructure supports tower developers and owners by acquiring individual sites and tower portfolios, according to the company’s website.
Council is interested but would like to have more information on the pros and cons of a cell tower. Council agreed leasing the property would add to its coffers, but would like to determine how much is a fair amount to be paid for leasing the land.
Councilwoman Delores Hale has been researching the topic of cellphone towers.
“I would like to see some history,” she said. “It would be a great generation of funds.”
Councilwoman Marci Dickson agreed.
“I think it’s an opportunity to bring extra money into our town,” she said.
Following discussion, council approved a motion to sign a nonbinding agreement with Tillman Infrastructure.
In other business, council approved signing an agreement with PENNCREST School District that permits school softball teams to use Stine Field on an as-needed basis.
Council members also discussed the possible closing of a section of Wall Street from spring through fall to allow for outdoor seating and an area when events take place. Pude said borough Foreman John Dine said there would be safety issues with borough employees trying to get equipment in and out of the borough garage on Wall Street. Members agreed not to close the street.
Councilwoman Jennifer Howell reported for the police committee. She said Cambridge Springs Police Department Chief Tad Acker completed an application for a Pennsylvania Commission and Crime Delinquency Grant.
Acker applied for $4,000. He said the projects approved were for body cameras that would replace the department’s older body cameras and for the purchase of training equipment.
Howell also said police officers would make visits to residents whose property needs cleaned up. Officers would give those residents a copy of the flyer for cleanup day, which is May 13.
During her manager’s report, Pude said the borough has hired a Streets Department employee who is working full time on a trial basis.
Pude was scheduled to meet with representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to review the list of streets for milling and paving, and tar and chipping.
An engineer from GPI engineering firm inspected a wall and roof at the borough garage. Snow removal caused a small hole in the roof and water ran down the wall and also damaged particleboard. The repair work will be done as soon as weather permits.
National Night Out is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1. The event will include a train, an obstacle course, and inflatables such as a bounce house. New this year will be an ax-throwing inflatable.
In other news from council members, Brian Harmon asked about awarding a Garden of the Month, possibly from June through September. Council agreed and will supply a $50 gift card for a local business to the monthly recipient.
Also, the date of the communitywide yard sale has been changed to June 17.
