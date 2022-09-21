CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — An air conditioner for the fire hall and a dilapidated house were two topics of discussion during Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s meeting on Monday.
Tim Camp, president of the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department, asked council about the borough replacing the air conditioner in the fire hall. Camp said the department is having problems getting the current one, which is eight years old, repaired.
Councilwoman Delores Hale asked, “What is the necessity?”
“It (the fire hall) houses the meeting rooms upstairs and the offices downstairs,” Camp answered.
Hale said the borough pays about $5,000 in bills for the fire department. She asked what the department spends its money on, and asked Camp for an itemized list.
Camp said he just took over as president of the department but would provide such a list.
Hale said the borough’s Administration and Finance Committee would have to discuss a new air conditioner and see if it fits into the budget. The committee meets Oct. 4, and council should have an answer by its Oct. 17 meeting.
During public comment, Tim and Debbie Brown stated they are concerned about the condition of a neighboring house at 440 Beach Ave.
The house has been vacant for five years. Tim said two walls are full of bees, there are rodents, and the grass is overgrown, plus the tree branches on the property would push onto the eves and gutter of their house in about a year.
“My main concern is, it’s a fire hazard,” he said.
Hale said council would have its inspector, John Prosek, look at the property.
“Ugly is not against the ordinance, but unsafe is,” she said.
In other news, council passed a resolution amending the state’s local tax collection law concerning property owners who have not received a bill for real estate taxes, according to Act 57 for taxpayer relief.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude said the borough tax collector would waive any fee if the taxpayer provides a waiver request form and a copy of the deed or title and attests a tax notice was not received. They would then pay only the face amount of the bill.
“They still have to pay if they receive a notice or not,” Pude said.
Council also approved the minimum municipal obligation (MMO) for uniformed (police) and non-uniformed employees. The MMO determines how much money is put into the pension plan every year to keep it funded. The resolution approved for 2023 was $15,090 for non-uniformed employees. There was no amount for uniformed employees because that pension plan is overfunded.
In another matter, Cambridge Township had asked if the borough could add to its next garbage contract areas of the township that have water and sewer service with the Cambridge Area Joint Authority.
Council agreed not to take on the responsibility of any township residents for garbage collection.
Pude also reported:
• Prosek agreed to do inspections for the short-term rental properties. The fee would be $200, which would also be an annual fee.
• A report from the divers working on the water intake project has been sent to the engineers for review. The banks along French Creek erode and silt covers the water intake. The borough wants to extend the intake so that won’t happen. The borough has Department of Environmental Protection approval but the extension pieces might not fit the pipe, so engineers need to figure out an option.
• The borough received the 2022 American Rescue Plan Act allocation for $140,017, which will be used for the water intake project.
• The back window of a borough pickup truck was broken while garbage was being collected; an insurance claim was processed and the window was replaced. When the Streets Department was relocating large waste bins, a chain securing a large waste bin in a backhoe bucket snapped and broke the glass in the backhoe door. An insurance claim has been filed.
Councilwoman Jennifer Howell, liaison for the Police Committee, reported two men asked about legally riding all-terrain vehicles in the borough because they want to ride to gas stations and restaurants in town.
Police Chief Tad Acker said it’s not a borough decision.
“The routes they want approved are not for the borough to approve; they are state roads,” he said.
Council said all streets (roads) leading into town are state roads.
