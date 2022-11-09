CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Borough residents will have to wait a little longer to find out about a permanent garbage collector.
Cambridge Springs Borough Council, during its Monday meeting, decided to hold off on awarding a contract for garbage collection. The borough had received one bid from Tri-County Industries Inc. of Grove City. The bid was for a monthly rate for 96 gallons of garbage each week.
A representative from Tri-County Industries Inc. attended the meeting, and a discussion centered around different options for those who have one small bag of garbage a week as opposed to 96 gallons.
Following the discussion, council members agreed to wait until their next meeting, which will be held Nov. 21, to vote on a contract.
“Tonight, I would rather not act upon that bid until we’ve had a chance to think it through if there are other (options) out there,” Mayor Randy Gorske said.
The borough currently has a temporary agreement with Tri-County Industries Inc. on a monthly basis for garbage pickup.
During committee reports, Gorske said the Finance and Administration Committee is continuing to work on the 2023 budget. He said the committee recommends not to raise millage to help support service from Meadville Area Ambulance Service but instead to use federal funds.
The ambulance service is asking municipalities it serves to add a tax increase of up to 0.5 mills to property taxes to help financially support it.
Council instead could use $7,500 from the American Rescue Plan Act funds to support the ambulance service.
During Borough Manager Sandy Pude’s report, she said now that the Main Street Bridge Project is complete, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is offering to sell the property on Venango Avenue that housed the former Spring Inn to the borough for $8,800.
Council members agreed that Pude should tell PennDOT the borough is not interested in the property at that price.
Pude and Police Chief Tad Acker have conducted three interviews for two school resource officer (SRO) positions for PENNCREST School District. Another interview is set for today. Cambridge Springs Police Department Patrolman Alyssa Angelo will fill one of the SRO positions. Two of the applicants have indicated they would like to be considered for her position with the police department when it becomes vacant.
Pude and Acker have been meeting with PENNCREST Superintendent Timothy Glasspool to have everything in place for the SROs by Jan. 2. The SROs will be stationed mostly in Maplewood and Saegertown schools due to Cambridge having its own police department.
Pude provided council with a draft of the 2023 budget. The budget, which is proposed, could include a 0.5-mill increase in property taxes in order to balance the budget, plus an increase in the base water rate and an increase in wages for borough employees. Pude said the borough has not increased millage since 2005.
In other matters, Julie Gould gave the borough a monetary contribution to help pay for gasoline for Frank Reicher’s lift truck that was used to help take down the military banners. Reichert is Gould’s brother.
