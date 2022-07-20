CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs Borough Council during its Monday meeting held off taking any action on two agreements with PENNCREST School District concerning school resource officers.
Council did not hold a discussion or take action because its members wanted to discuss legal matters about the agreements with their solicitor during an executive session that followed the meeting.
The borough, its police department and the school district are working on agreements that would provide two school resource officers. They would serve mostly Saegertown and Maplewood school buildings because Cambridge Springs has its own police department to serve Cambridge Springs’ school buildings.
The officers would be employed by Cambridge Springs Police Department and work out of the department when not needed in the school district.
The School Resource Officer Agreement focuses on the officers being employed by Cambridge Springs Police Department.
The School Resource Officer Interagency Agreement is among the district, the police department and the municipalities in which the district has buildings: Cambridge Springs Borough, Hayfield Township, Randolph Township and Steuben Township.
PENNCREST School Board approved the agreements during its June meeting.
In another matter, council members unanimously approved a Façade Loan Application from Rodney and Debbie Miller for $10,000.
The funding is so the Millers can upgrade the outside of the building that houses D&J Bakery, 146 N. Main St. The building will receive paint, stone work and other renovations.
Council also approved spending $2,595 to purchase a printer/copier/scanner/fax machine for the police department from Hagan Business Machines. The money would come from the police department budget and the borough office budget because Borough Manager Sandy Pude would use it when she needs a color printer.
In other business, council approved resolutions to seat two people on the Zoning Hearing Board. Linda Bogda was reappointed to the board. Her term expires at the end of 2024. Dwayne Farrington was appointed to the board to fulfill the remainder of a seat left open by Nancy Norman’s resignation. His term expires at the end of December, at which time he will have to be reappointed to remain on the board.
During her report, Pude said the borough received interest in the amount of $39,165.66 from an investment, and the money was deposited in the Capital Improvement Account. In 2001, the borough sold its sewer plant and sewer system to the Cambridge Area Joint Authority for $1.3 million, and invested the money.
The Streets Department is going to work on alleviating the stormwater runoff problem on Grant Street by cutting out the curb and creating a swale to allow the water to enter an existing catch basin located below the road.
Pude also said the engineers are waiting for an estimate to repair or replace the culvert/bridge on Glen Avenue.
In another matter, Councilwoman Delores Hale said the military banners are almost all secured on poles, and she thanked everyone involved in hanging the 215 banners.
