CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A new nonprofit organization in Cambridge Springs now has some seed money to work with, and the board of directors has hit the ground running.
The Cambridge Revitalization Economic and Tourism Expansion, or CREATE, was formed to support and encourage revitalization in the Cambridge Springs area to enable business growth and community beautification.
CREATE, a 501©(3), was granted its nonprofit status in June.
In August, the sale of the former Youth Activities Building was announced. In November, John Anderson, president of the former Youth Activities board of directors, presented proceeds from the sale to three nonprofit organizations. CREATE was the recipient of $38,000.
The check was presented to Carl Archacki, president of the board of directors for CREATE. In addition to the board of directors, CREATE has a group of volunteers interested in the same goals.
“We don’t have members, but we have volunteers,” Archacki said. “We encourage volunteers because it’s not a fee-based organization. We’re entirely nonprofit.”
Now that there is money in the coffers, the board of directors and its volunteer base have come up with four major goals.
“We’re so excited and honored to be the recipients of a $38,000 donation from the Youth Activities board,” Archacki said. “That money is clearly earmarked to enhance youth improvement in the Cambridge area.”
That brings us to goal number one: improvements at the Firemen’s Carnival Grounds.
“As one of our top 2023 goals, that money is seed money to improve the Carnival Grounds,” Archacki said. “That will be playground equipment for kids, a basketball court and a pickleball court, and updating the French Creek area for kayaking and picnic use.”
Archacki said, with the $38,000 seed money, CREATE can now apply for matching grants.
“This gives us the opportunity to apply for matching grants to get additional funds needed,” Archacki said. “We also welcome any donations from the public toward that specific goal.”
Goal number two is a long-range goal: a place, such as a hotel, for overnight lodging.
It came to the attention of the board, with the demise of the Riverside Inn, that there is a need for overnight accommodations, Archacki said.
There are several events and activities that call for a place to stay for more than a single day. Those events include golf tournaments, softball tournaments, music festivals, the fireman’s carnival, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, snow skiing and business meetings.
“We need a place where people can stay and enjoy the amenities the Cambridge area has to offer year-round,” Archacki said.
To that point, CREATE is now fundraising to garner $8,500 for a marketing feasibility study to learn if Cambridge Springs can support a small hotel. The initial need is $4,250 for a retainer fee that would get a market study underway.
If a preliminary study finds the market would not support a hotel, CREATE wouldn’t have to pay the concluding $4,250, but would work for potential remedies for future consideration.
“CREATE believes an ideal location for this hotel would be the site of the former Campbell’s Pottery Studio (the former Carnation Milk Plant), and owner Bill Campbell has his property for sale and is willing to accept a reasonable offer from developers if this hotel market indicates Cambridge Springs can support a small hotel,” Archacki said.
The reason CREATE believes that location is ideal is because it has direct access to French Creek and the downtown business district.
CREATE has applied for a grant through the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation to help pay for the hotel market study.
Goal number three is also a long-range one, but Archacki hopes it’s not in the too-distant future: new downtown Christmas lights.
The current decorations are old and not all are safe to light up, so they need to be replaced. Although Cambridge Springs Borough Council has discussed the issue, the decorations carry a hefty price tag.
“This will be a forthcoming campaign in the spring,” Archacki said.
And, goal number four will attract music lovers and lovers of arts and culture in general: CREATE also is planning to assist and help enhance this year’s Riverside Music Festival. The festival is hosted by Justin Moyer Events and is held at the end of June at Riverside Brewery. The music festival was held at the former Riverside Inn before it was destroyed by fire on May 2, 2017.
