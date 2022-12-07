CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs Borough Council expects to adopt a 2023 budget on Dec. 19.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude said during Monday’s council meeting that the budget will show a millage rate increase of 0.5 mills. This will be the first time since 2005 there has been an increase in millage.
Also on Dec. 19, council expects to approve an increase of $1 per month for the base water rate.
Council will also make reappointments to various boards.
The budget could also show an increase in the sewer rate. The Cambridge Area Joint Authority was expected to approve an increase in the sewer rate during its Tuesday night meeting.
Pude told council she would be mailing a newsletter to residents informing them of the rate increases, along with other general information.
Pude and the borough solicitor compiled a list of expenses to be submitted in a performance bond claim against former garbage hauler Raccoon Refuse.
“Did we go over $100,000?” Councilwoman Delores Hale asked about the maximum amount a claim could be against the company, which abruptly stopped doing business in August.
Pude said no. So far, the total is $49,000 but does not include attorney fees. The list includes Pude’s wages for time spent working with the solicitor and any other time spent trying to get temporary garbage pickup service for the borough.
The list also includes wages for borough Streets Department workers for picking up leftover garbage and keeping the large waste bins (dumpsters) emptied, the cost of the large bins, postage to mail out a newsletter to residents with pickup information, the cost of advertising for bids for a garbage hauler, and attorney fees.
Hale also asked if borough residents would be reimbursed for the difference in the monthly amount Raccoon Refuse charged and the higher amount Tri-County Industries Inc. charges. Pude said any reimbursement would depend on if the claim is approved.
Hale also asked if there is an update on the repair/replacement of the Glen Street Bridge.
Pude answered no because the engineers have not provided an estimate. She said garbage trucks do not go over the bridge and there is a weight limit of 15 tons, so other large trucks should not be driven over the bridge.
Also, Tri-County Industries Inc. started to deliver free garbage cans residents are to use for pickup. However, the company has run out of cans and said it might be January before more cans are available.
Also, residents are asked not to place their garbage curbside until 5 p.m. on Sundays.
