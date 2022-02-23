CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Approval of a subdivision, spring and summer sports, and weather-related issues were a few items in front of Cambridge Springs Borough Council during its Monday meeting.
Ashley Porter, of Porter Consulting Engineers, requested a subdivision for Meadville Forging Co., 440 McClellan Ave.
Meadville Forging Co. property includes a section adjacent to the existing facility where there is a brick house. The company requested to subdivide the property so it can sell the parcel where the house is located. The section with the house is in Cambridge Township.
“So, they’re going to parcel off the house and sell the house as residential?” asked Councilwoman Delores Hale.
Porter said yes.
Borough Solicitor Alan Shaddinger asked if the existing main facility is a water and sewer customer of the borough. Porter said yes, but the house is not because it is in the township.
Cambridge Springs Borough Planning Commission and the Crawford County Planning Commission have approved the subdivision, but the Cambridge Township Planning Commission and supervisors have not had a meeting.
Council members then approved a motion for the subdivision by a 6-0 vote with one abstention. The motion was contingent upon the township approving it. Councilwoman Jennifer Howell abstained because her husband is an employee of Meadville Forging Co.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude reported the following:
• A check for $500 along with a permit application has been submitted to the Department of Environmental Protection for underdrains replacement at the Water Plant off Snow Alley.
• One of the two water pumps near French Creek that bring water into the Water Plant has been pulled and sent out to be repaired.
• She contacted Cambridge Township supervisors, Little Gridders and Little League about scheduling a yearly recreation meeting. She heard back from Angie Mumford concerning Stine Fields and Bev Alward for Little Gridders.
• Stine Field personnel are requesting a load of dirt on each field and a bullpen by the blue shed; brush will be cleared from along the creek so picnic tables can be placed there.
• Little Gridders would like to add an announcer’s stand over the concession stand and is getting estimates for construction materials.
• If the borough receives a monetary donation for restroom renovations at Stine Field off Snow Alley, a wall between the restrooms and storage room could be eliminated, which would allow the restrooms to be expanded. That would eliminate the need to rent portable potties.
• Christian and Missionary Alliance Church will receive a refund on property taxes for 97 days of loss because fire destroyed the parsonage on Sept. 26. The 2021 taxes had been paid.
During public comment, Pat Mahon, the borough’s emergency management coordinator, asked if council members had any questions concerning evacuation this past Friday of some residents who live in the area of French Creek. Fire department, police and other personnel asked some residents to evacuate due to high-rising water. Members did not have any questions but appreciated what everyone did to help.
Resident Nina Maddalon, who lives on Main Street, asked about the borough and neighbors shoveling snow from the sidewalks after a snowstorm. She is concerned about her mail carrier and other residents getting through the snow. Mayor Randy Gorske said that when there is a big snowfall, crews have to plow the roads and are not always available to remove snow from sidewalks.
Resident Carl Archacki attended a recent meeting in Edinboro about the PA Route 6 Façade Grant Program and presented information to council. The program is for businesses along Route 6 in Erie and Crawford counties and is an opportunity to secure up to $5,000 in matches funds for façade improvements.
Pude, Gorske and Hale attended the recent meeting of Youth Activities of Cambridge Springs Inc., an organization that is trying to re-establish the youth activities and building. John Anderson and Gorske are contacting people formerly involved with the organization to see if they are interested.
The next meeting of the Youth Activities of Cambridge Springs Inc. will be held at 7 p.m. March 10 at the Cambridge Springs Borough Building.