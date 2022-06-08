CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cambridge Springs Borough is bringing back its program to have sidewalks repaired.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude reported during Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s meeting on Monday that she has sent out notices to some homeowners whose sidewalks are in need of repair.
Notices were sent to homeowners on North Main, McClellan, Grant and Poplar streets plus Kearney Avenue.
“We haven’t done this for the last few years. Because of COVID, we didn’t want to burden the homeowners,” Pude said.
The borough foreman has marked sidewalks that need attention. Repairs could be required for things like cracks, unlevel sidewalk slabs or sidewalks that are missing entire slabs.
The homeowner is responsible for paying for repairs or replacements.
Also in her report, Pude said a grant application for the DUI/Aggressive Driving/Occupant Protection/Pedestrian Safety Enforcement has been approved. The grant amount is for $21,750, which will be divided among five police departments: Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Conneaut Lake, Linesville and West Mead Township.
The grant comes from federal money, which is administered through state and local municipalities. The enforcement period runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2023.
Pude and Cambridge Springs Police Chief Tad Acker have been working on the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Technology Grant for school resource officers. The first part of the grant was due June 1, and the second part would be due June 16.
Pude and Acker have been working with PENNCRERST School District Superintendent Timothy Glasspool about using the grant funds for school resource officers. The funds would cover 75 percent of salaries, benefits and equipment for two school resource officers. The district would cover the remaining 25 percent. The exact amount of the grant has not been determined.
The officers would be employed by the Cambridge Springs Police Department but would work mostly at Maplewood and Saegertown schools, as well as Cambridge Springs schools.
In other news, Pude said the underdrains and filter media for the water plant came in and the work is finished. The project involved installing two cement filter systems at the plant to filter out sand and other unwanted material.
Water Supervisor Ken Dine has to backwash the filter, super chlorinate it and send samples to a laboratory. Once the samples are tested, the Department of Environmental Protection will have to give the project its stamp of approval.
Also, the screen and most of the piping for the water intake at the Firemen’s Carnival Grounds have arrived. Once the rest of the piping arrives, contractors will be scheduled to work on the project.
In other matters:
• Council discussed possible projects that members of two churches could do when they volunteer for community projects July 7, 8 and 9. Suggested projects include work at the Firemen’s Carnival Grounds, clearing brush along French Creek and clearing stones from Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible ramps.
• Councilman Larry Morrow said the Cambridge Springs Art Alliance met recently. Members discussed possibly making cutout butterfly decorations. “We could have kids and adults paint them at the Trolly Station,” Morrow said. Council discussed numbering the butterflies for a scavenger hunt with prizes given during the Firemen’s Carnival. Morrow also said he would like hellbender cutouts painted and placed along the bridge on Main Street.
• Councilwoman Delores Hale said she would like to have a chalk art project with chalk drawings on the sidewalks, possibly in the fall.
• Hale also said Cambridge Cares Day “was fabulous.” “It went off without a hitch,” she said. “Everything seemed like it went super well.” Cambridge Cares was held May 20, when Cambridge Springs High School students and advisers did cleanup and yard work around the borough.
• Councilman Brian Harmon said there are cracks in the sidewalks along Church Street, near St. Anthony Catholic Church and along Venango Avenue near Borland Avenue.
