CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Christmas lights and a possible new borough garage were discussed by Cambridge Springs Borough Council members during their meeting on Monday.
During committee reports, Councilman Randy Gorske reported the Administration and Finance Committee met June 6. Gorske, Councilwoman Marci Dickson and Borough Manager Sandy Pude were present.
“We discussed the Christmas lights and progress of raising funds, and I think since then, even more money has come in, so that’s good news,” Gorske said.
The Cambridge Springs nonprofit CREATE is trying to raise $11,500 for lighted star pole decorations. Earlier this week, the group had raised $6,675, or 58 percent of the goal. Thirteen more lights are needed. The cost for a light is $300. Donations of any amount are being accepted.
Gorske also said they discussed the possibility of constructing a maintenance garage for borough equipment.
“This committee does recommend us getting together some building specs so we can talk to council more about when we want to build a garage over here and what we’d do with the old one on Wall Street, which is kind of an inconvenient place to have it,” Gorske said.
The new garage would be constructed in the grassy area on the east side of the borough building parking lot off Carrington Street.
The committee also discussed proceeds from the Raccoon Refuse settlement, but no action was taken for recommendations on what to do with the money. Pude had provided council members with bills the borough incurred when Raccoon Refuse closed and the borough provided temporary garbage pickup.
The Police Committee also met June 6, with Councilwoman Jennifer Howell, Councilman Larry Morrow, Pude and Officer Ralph Orloff present.
“The (new) body cameras are in use and working,” Howell said about body cams that were recently purchased with grant funds.
Howell said the committee discussed the monthly police report, and police made an arrest for a stolen vehicle.
During the engineer’s report, Pude said the final design for the water intake in French Creek at the water plant will be inspected by divers, who will run a camera through the system.
“It’s all under water, so it’s hard to see anything, but we’re hoping this will be the final design,” Pude said.
Gorske asked if there is a date when the work would be done. Pude said no, the divers have not been scheduled.
During her report, Pude said the liquid fuels audit for 2021 and 2022 was completed on June 13, and she will give council members a copy of the report when she receives one.
Pude and Borough Foreman John Dine are compiling a list of the last sets of street lights to be converted to LED. There are 61 lights that still need to be converted.
The property owner of 469 S. Main St. has asked permission to access an area that would be Cummings Street Extension at the back of his property because he would like to build a garage. There is a footbridge off Jackson Run used to access the property. Pude told the homeowner that the property is in a flood plain, so there are several restrictions on new buildings.
Council discussed the situation but did not take any action.
Council meets again on July 3 at 7 p.m.
