CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Council might not increase property taxes in 2022 after all.
Cambridge Springs Borough Council had previously discussed increasing millage by half a mill starting in January to balance the budget, and increasing the basic water service rate by one dollar per month starting in July.
Raising taxes half a mill would generate about $8,000 for the general fund, and raising the basic water rate one dollar would generate about $14,000.
During council’s Monday night meeting, however, Borough Manager Sandy Pude said the proposed budget includes funds from the American Rescue Plan in the general fund and the water fund. The borough was awarded $279,152,78, with half distributed this year and half next year.
Following discussion, council members then agreed they might not need to increase the millage rate, but would raise the base water rate in January.
In other business, Pude reported the Church Street Culvert Project has been completed, with the final inspection held on Oct. 20. Pude is waiting for the contractor to submit the final pay request, and she has started the paperwork for reimbursement from a grant through Crawford County.
The Railroad Crossing/Traffic Light Project at the intersection of South Main and Church streets has been completed, with the final inspection also done Oct. 20. Penelec has been contracted to discontinue service and pull the electric meter to the old traffic lights. Work on the Americans with Disabilities Act curbing at that intersection is ongoing.
The Clearwell Tank Rehabilitation Project is almost complete. Borough Water Department Supervisor Ken Dine is in the process of filling the old tank, chlorinating and submitting water samples for testing. When tests are approved, he will put the tank back in service.
“Did Mid-Atlantic (the company doing the project) find anything inside the tank they weren’t expecting?” asked Councilwoman Delores Hale.
Pude said no, nothing unexpected was found.
Pude also said she appreciates all the employees at the water plant, especially Dine, who put in extra work while the tank was being rehabilitated. She said Dine worked extra hours during the week and on weekends to make sure everything was running smoothly.
In other news, council passed a motion to advertise a weight restriction on the Glen Avenue Bridge because the bridge is becoming deficient. The weight restriction will be 15 tons, which would pertain mostly to fire trucks and garbage trucks.
Residents have been asked to place their garbage on South Main Street.
Pude will look into possible grant funding to help pay for repairing or replacing the bridge.
Council also passed a Water Service Termination Agreement with the Cambridge Area Joint Authority. The agreement states if a sewer customer in the borough is delinquent on his or her bill to the point of possible collection, the borough may shut off water service.
The borough’s new truck, a Ford F-350, is ready to be picked up from having the bedliner coated. The old truck, a 2004 with a plow, is for sale.
“It’s perfect for plowing somebody’s driveway,” Pude said about the old truck.