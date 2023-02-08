CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Making a monetary contribution to a fire department and discussing short-term rentals were two items in front of Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday night meeting.
Council passed a motion by Randy Gorske to provide $6,000 to the Venango Volunteer Fire Department for its quick response service, or QRS.
That amount is an increase over the $5,000 donation last year.
“I think they deserve it,” Councilman Larry Morrow said.
Council also approved a motion to appoint the borough manager as chief administrative officer for the employees’ Pension Plan. A representative from the Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General suggested council make the appointment to that position.
Borough Manager Sandy Pude reported the audit for the employees’ Pension Plan was done on Jan. 31 for 2018-22 and she would forward the report to council members once she receives it.
Pude said the borough’s insurance company would like an appraisal done of the borough’s buildings and equipment. The last appraisal was done in 2013. The appraisal would cost the borough $5,215.
Pude also reported the borough’s annual audit has been completed and the borough should receive a report in March.
The two police vehicles for the school resource officers were picked up and are at the police station for installation of graphics and police equipment.
Pude also said Cambridge Township would let council members know when they could meet with representatives from baseball, softball and football organizations. They meet each year to discuss joint operations of sports and related projects.
In other business, Councilwoman Delores Hale read a letter from Rodney Miller, who couldn’t attend the meeting, about concerns with short-term rentals, especially square footage of bedrooms and occupancy limits.
Council Solicitor Alan Shaddinger said the regulations are set under the International Property Maintenance Code of 2012. Hale asked if the regulations could be tweaked, and Shaddinger said yes, he believes they could be modified.
Council postponed taking any action on short-term rentals until Airbnb providers could attend a meeting and give their input.
Hale met with Jessica Graf of Venango, who gave Hale some ideas about securing grants for Cambridge Revitalization Economic and Tourism Expansion (CREATE) because Graf is familiar with the grant-writing process. CREATE is a nonprofit that was formed to support and encourage revitalization in the Cambridge Springs area to enable business growth and community beautification.
CREATE would like to apply to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) for grant funds. Erin Moyer, regional representative for DCNR, will meet with CREATE reps in Cambridge Springs on Feb. 13.
Hale said CREATE is also awaiting word from the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation about a grant that would be used for a hotel market feasibility study.
In other reports from council, Brian Harmon said he would like to develop more green space in the area of the parking lot at Church and Main streets with plants and flowers and is looking at other downtown areas.
Cambridge Springs Police Department reported 85 incidents for January. Those included: criminal investigations, 17; traffic-related incidents, 18, ordinance violations, eight; miscellaneous calls for service, 28; school resource officer-related incidents, 17; and K-9 Unit deployments, two.
Council meets again on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
