CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Berry, a 3-year-old ASCOB cocker spaniel, likes to run around the yard and play with her toys.
A real lady, she also likes to be prim and proper and win at dog shows.
And that’s exactly what she did at the 145th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, a two-day event held Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13.
Berry, whose registered name is GCHS Bleu Moon’s Raspberry Beret, won Best of Variety at the prestigious dog show.
And what makes Berry’s win more special around these parts is that she is a local dog. Berry lives in Cambridge Springs with Esther Kostelnik and her husband, Mike. Esther Kostelnik is Berry’s handler.
“I felt wonderful and was very happy the judge recognized her qualities,” Kostelnik said about the win. “I was happy she won Best of Variety. This was our first time attending Westminster.”
Kostelnik is not only Berry’s handler, she also is one of Berry’s four owners. The other three are Michelle Mitchell and Bart Hetrick of Mohnton, who are also Berry’s breeders, and Beth Moore of Amarillo, Texas.
“I handle for Michelle, so whatever she wants to show, I get,” Kostelnik said. “I usually give them back, but this one I kept.”
Berry was named the top female Any Solid Color Other Than Black (ABSOC) cocker spaniel in the country in 2019 and 2020.
“She didn’t come by this lightly,” Kostelnik said of the Westminster win.
Kostelnik, who owns Telme Cockers, is retired from Ainsworth Pet Nutrition LLC in Meadville. She is no stranger to Berry’s lineage.
“Her mother’s side is sired by a dog I bred, and her father’s side is sired by a dog I bred,” Kostelnik said. “Even though I didn’t breed her, I feel this is my breeding.”
Berry turned 3 years old on Jan. 24. Kostelnik has had her since she was 6 months old. Kostelnik got her in July 2018.
Berry is one of three varieties of cocker spaniels. They are ASCOB, parti black and black.
“These are split up and shown by color,” Kostelnik said. “Berry won Best of Variety in the ASCOB category.”
At Westminster, the top five in each breed are invited.
“Whether they enter or not, you don’t know,” she said.
Some dogs enter after the invited ones are determined. There ended up being nine dogs, including Berry, in the category this year.
“That’s about average for Westminster because they are all champions,” Kostelnik said.
After winning Best of Variety at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Kostelnik had all day to tour the mansion and the grounds where the show was held.
Berry then competed Sunday night for a win in the Sporting Group for a chance at Best in Show. That group was won by Jade the German shorthaired pointer.
The other group winners this year were: Hound Group – Bourbon the whippet, Toy Group – Wasabi the Pekingese, Non-sporting Group – Mathew the French bulldog, Herding Group – Connor the Old English sheepdog, Working Group – Striker the Samoyed and Terrier Group – Boy the West Highland white terrier. Wasabi the Pekingese won Best in Show.
“That Pekingese fit the standard perfectly and was the best representative of its breed,” Kostelnik said.
This year, due to COVID 19 restrictions, Westminster was moved from its usual venue of Madison Square Garden in New York City to outdoors on the grounds of the Lyndhurst Mansion at the Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, New York. Because the show was held outdoors, it was moved to June rather than its normal month of February for weather reasons.
The annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is the second-oldest continuous sporting event in the United States after the Kentucky Derby, according to published reports.
Due to COVID restrictions, vendors or public spectators were not allowed at this year’s event. However, every dog that won Best of Breed/Variety got two tickets for someone to sit in the audience.
For her win, Berry received a purple and gold ribbon and a medallion engraved with Best of Breed/Variety on one side and Westminster Dog Show 2021 on the other side.
Kostelnik said the prizes are nice, but there is more to this dog show than a ribbon and medallion.
“It’s the prestige of winning at Westminster that matters,” she said.