CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — For the sixth year in a row, Cambridge Springs Christian and Missionary Alliance Church will host its Back-to-School Bash.
The church didn’t even miss the event in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when an in-person festival wasn’t allowed. The committee just asked parents to drive through to receive back-to-school supplies for their children.
That’s because the Back-to-School Bash committee firmly believes children should return to school prepared with as many supplies as possible.
This year, the Back-to-School Bash will be held Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the church parking lot, 257 Church St. The event is for elementary school-aged children, who must be accompanied by an adult.
The Back-to-School Bash is a church-sponsored outreach event and is not sponsored by PENNCREST School District.
Everything is free for families.
The first 200 elementary school-aged children, preschool through sixth grade, will receive a cinch bag containing school supplies.
“Then they get to run around through the parking lot, play games and win more school supplies, while supplies last,” said Donna Howles, church secretary and a member of the Back-to-School Bash committee.
In addition to games, there will be a lot more to do.
“We will have bounce houses, family train rides, and, of course, food,” Howles said.
The Real Magic Steve balloon artist will be there.
And, as always, there will be prizes, but you must be present to win.
“New this year, instead of handing out all prizes at the end of the evening, every half-hour we will have a drawing for a prize,” Howles said.
In addition to Howles, members of the Back-to-School Bash committee are Pastor Delroy Simpson, Carole Mook, Sherri Loop and Chelsea Swantek.
“Come on down and bring the whole family for an evening of fun, and let us reach out and serve you,” Howles said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.