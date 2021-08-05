CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The congregation of Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Cambridge Springs cares about students in the community, and members want to make sure students have what they need when they enter Cambridge Springs Elementary School in the fall.
That’s why a committee has planned the fourth annual Back 2 School Bash. The event is set for Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the church, 257 Church St. Some activities will be held indoors.
Committee member Donna Howles said the committee is happy to be able to hold the event in person. The church held a drive-thru event last year due to COVID-19.
Everything is free of charge. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The first 300 elementary-age students will receive a draw-string nylon bag filled with back-to-school supplies.
Activities include bounce houses, family train rides, face painting, Magic Steve’s animal balloons, games and prizes.
There also will be food and refreshments.
A school bus will be there and a dunking booth will be set up.
There will be drawings for grand prizes. You must be present to win. Also, two teachers each will win a gift bag full of classroom supplies.
“We’re glad to be able to bring our fourth annual Back 2 School Bash to the Cambridge Springs youth, and we’re extending God’s love to the children of our community,” Howles said.
As in the past, the committee is hoping to raise $5,000 to help purchase school supplies and prizes.
Donations of money, gift cards for prizes and other school-related items are being accepted. Checks should be made payable to Christian and Missionary Alliance Church (write back to school or B2SB on the memo line). Checks and gift cards may be mailed to Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 257 Church St., Cambridge Springs, PA 16403; or dropped off at the church office (use the back entrance) Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Financial donations may also be made by visiting the church website at cambridgecma.org.